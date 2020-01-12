Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads

shares
comments
Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 12, 2020, 4:54 PM

Organisers of the Dakar Rally have decided to cancel Monday’s stage for motorbike and quad bike competitors, following the crash on Sunday’s seventh stage of the Saudi Arabian endurance event that led to the death of motorbike veteran Paulo Goncalves.

Following a meeting with the two-wheeled competitors at the conclusion of today’s stage, organisers released the following statement…

“The [death] of Paulo Gonçalves during today's stage 7 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir has left the entire Dakar, especially the bikers, in shock.

“Paulo, a beloved figure of the rally, was immensely respected by both veterans and less experienced competitors who admired and were inspired by him. After meeting the riders, and making a decision together with the entire motorbike family, the organisers have decided to cancel stage 8 for the motorbikes and quads category, which was supposed to take place on a loop course around Wadi Al-Dawasir, in order to give the riders time to mourn their friend.

“The entire Dakar family will come together to pay tribute to Paulo at the briefing this evening.”

Read Also:

Warning: The below video shows footage from today's stage, including the aftermath of the tragic crash and the highly emotional reaction of the riders, as well as a statement from organisers and a tribute to Goncalves...

Related video

Next article
Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash

Previous article

Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Charles Bradley

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 8: Wadi Al Dawasir - Wadi Al Dawasir Starts in
09 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
23 Seconds

Trending

1
Dakar

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

2
Dakar

Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads

57m
3
Dakar

Toyota "can't compete" against Mini buggy's speed

4
Dakar

Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash

1h
5
IndyCar

McLaren boss Brown owns up to "stupid" Indy mistakes

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 7 Highlights - Trucks 01:49
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2020: Day 7 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Explore Ad Diriyah 01:30
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Explore Ad Diriyah

Dakar 2020: Green Future 02:27
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Green Future

Dakar 2020: Day 7 highlights 07:43
Dakar
2h

Dakar 2020: Day 7 highlights

Dakar 2020: Explore Riyadh 01:01
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Riyadh

Latest news

Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads
DAKR

Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads

Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash
DAKR

Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash

Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves
DAKR

Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Sainz tops longest test
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Sainz tops longest test

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.