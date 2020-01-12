Dakar organisers cancel Monday’s stage for bikes and quads

Following a meeting with the two-wheeled competitors at the conclusion of today’s stage, organisers released the following statement…

“The [death] of Paulo Gonçalves during today's stage 7 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir has left the entire Dakar, especially the bikers, in shock.

“Paulo, a beloved figure of the rally, was immensely respected by both veterans and less experienced competitors who admired and were inspired by him. After meeting the riders, and making a decision together with the entire motorbike family, the organisers have decided to cancel stage 8 for the motorbikes and quads category, which was supposed to take place on a loop course around Wadi Al-Dawasir, in order to give the riders time to mourn their friend.

“The entire Dakar family will come together to pay tribute to Paulo at the briefing this evening.”

Warning: The below video shows footage from today's stage, including the aftermath of the tragic crash and the highly emotional reaction of the riders, as well as a statement from organisers and a tribute to Goncalves...

