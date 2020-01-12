Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Sainz tops longest test

Sainz, chasing his third Dakar win, picked up where he had left off in the first half of the marathon, as delivered Mini’s sixth stage win from seven in this year’s Dakar so far.

Sunday’s Riyadh – Wadi ad-Dawasir run featured the event’s longest timed special at 546 kilometres, yet did not cause any major swings in the battle for overall victory.

The Toyotas of reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and local driver Yasir Seaidan were setting the pace through the first half of the test, but Sainz jumped ahead soon after the midway point and ended up beating Al-Attiyah by two minutes at the finish.

Sainz’s advantage over Al-Attiyah in the overall standings is now exactly 10 minutes.

The other X-raid Mini buggy of Stephane Peterhansel opened the road and though Sainz caught up to him in the stage, Peterhansel was able to minimise his time losses by finishing just 2m53s slower, which leaves him nine minutes off Al-Attiyah and 19 off Sainz with five stages left to run.

Sunday marked the fourth successive stage that the two Mini buggies and Al-Attiyah occupied the top three spots, but the Qatari’s Toyota squadmate Bernhard ten Brinke came close to upsetting the status quo as he trailed Peterhansel by just five seconds.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi in the Overdrive Toyota was seven minutes off Sainz’s pace and continues to run a comfortable fourth in the general classification as he extended his advantage over fifth-placed Orlando Terranova in the Mini 4x4.

Mathieu Serradori, who had entered the day in sixth in his Century buggy, has slipped behind his Toyota chasers – Giniel de Villiers and ten Brinke – as a result of getting stuck on a dune in the opening kilometres of the stage.

Seaidan, who had been fastest early in the stage, wound up 13 minutes adrift at the end of the special.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso was sixth on the day, less than eight minutes behind Sainz, and is set to end the day not far off a top-10 spot in the overall order.

The day’s proceedings were overshadowed by the loss of bike class competitor and 2015 Dakar runner-up Paulo Goncalves, who passed away after a crash midway through the test.

General classification (top 10):