Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah wipes out Sainz's lead

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah wipes out Sainz's lead
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 12:42 PM

X-raid Mini driver Stephane Peterhansel recorded his third stage win of the 2020 Dakar Rally, as Nasser Al-Attiyah closed in on rally leader Carlos Sainz.

The three frontrunners of the 2020 marathon benefitted from an advantageous position in the running order for the 476km Wadi ad-Dawasir - Haradh stage, following their low-key finishes on Monday.

But whereas Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah took full advantage, clocking in first and second at nearly every waypoint, Sainz suffered a costly five-minute loss shortly after the 100-kilometre point.

And with Al-Attiyah just 15 seconds behind stage winner Peterhansel at the finish, the Toyota driver slashed Sainz's lead in the marathon down to less than a half a minute.

The gap between Sainz and third-placed Peterhansel, meanwhile, has been halved and now stands at 6m38s.

Read Also:

Behind the battle for victory, Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and X-raid Mini's Orlando Terranova maintain a stranglehold on fourth and fifth respectively in the general classification.

Mathieu Serradori and Fernando Alonso, who made up a surprise top two in the previous stage, both had a more difficult Tuesday.

Serradori, first on the road in his Century buggy, surrendered almost half an hour relative to Peterhansel and has fallen back from the two Toyotas of Giniel de Villiers and Bernhard ten Brinke in the fight for sixth overall.

Alonso, meanwhile, was 13 minutes slower than Peterhansel, which was still enough for the two-time Formula 1 champion to move up to 10th place overall.

His next target is fellow Toyota driver and local hero Yasir Seaidan, but the Saudi is over 40 minutes up the road and was boosted by a strong showing on Tuesday, finishing third-fastest behind Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah.

The longest of the three remaining stages in Dakar 2020 will follow on Wednesday, with the 534km Haradh - Shubaytah test designated as the rally's so-called 'marathon stage'.

This means that competitors will not be able to receive assistance from their technical crews in the Shubaytah bivouac, and will instead have to make any necessary repairs by themselves.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 35h11m54s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 35h12m18s 24s
3 302 France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza		 Mini 35h18m32s 6m38s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 35h46m10s 34m16s
5 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 36h1m35s 49m41s
6 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 36h9m51s 57m57s
7 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 36h20m53s 1h8m59s
8 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 36h36m14s 1h24m20s
9 324

Saudi Arabia Yasir Seaidan

Russian Federation Alexy Kuzmich

 Mini 37h47m29s 2h35m35s
10 310

Spain Fernando Alonso

Spain Marc Coma

 Toyota 38h29m17s 3h17m23s
Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 9: Wadi Al Dawasir - Haradh
Drivers Stéphane Peterhansel , Nasser Al-Attiyah , Yasir Seaidan
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

