Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

The 476km stage between Wadi ad-Dawasir and Haradh was a closely-contested affair as four riders were less than a minute apart 300 kilometres in.

Quintanilla was already ahead at that point but he was under pressure from KTM's Price and the Hondas of Joan Barreda and Brabec.

But it was the very last section of the stage where Quintanilla was able to pull away and he won the stage by 1m54s as Price secured second.

Barreda, despite a small crash during the day, was able to take third.

Brabec was only fourth but he still has a 20m53s lead over Quintanilla in the overall standings, with Price and Barreda moving up to third and fourth respectively, both of them demoting Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda).

Ross Branch (KTM) was best of the rest in the stage followed by the Benavides brothers, with Kevin (Honda) narrowly outpacing Luciano (KTM) for sixth.

Matthias Walkner lost two and a half minutes right at the start of the stage, and while the KTM rider stayed on pace for much of the stage after that, he dropped to eight minutes behind just before the finish.

KTM's 2018 champion is now 37 minutes away from the leader with three stages to go.

Standings after Stage 9 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ricky Brabec Honda 31h59m29s 2 Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 20m53s 3 Toby Price KTM 26m43s 4 Joan Barreda Honda 28m16s 5 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 29m29s 6 Matthias Walkner KTM 37m16s 7 Luciano Benavides KTM 41m11s 8 Franco Caimi Yamaha 1h21m04s 9 Skyler Howes Husqvarna 1h24m24s 10 Stefan Svitko KTM 1h30m35s

