Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Sanders stretches lead over Quintanilla
Dakar / Dakar News

Audi's Peterhansel drops out of Dakar contention after Stage 1 crash

By:

Reigning Dakar Rally champion Stephane Peterhansel has effectively dropped out of contention for victory in 2022 after suffering heavy damage to his Audi in Sunday's opening stage

Audi's Peterhansel drops out of Dakar contention after Stage 1 crash

Having finished 14th in Saturday’s Prologue, Peterhansel had been running an impressive second in his electric Audi RS Q e-tron, just six seconds behind overall leader Nasser Al-Attiyah of Toyota.

But passing through a winding rocky track 153km into the stage near Ha'il, the Frenchman suffered an accident that broke the rear axle of his car. Both Peterhansel and his co-driver Edouard Boulanger were unhurt in the crash, but have been forced to call assistance trucks to repair the damage on their car.

Over 2h30m have passed since the accident was recorded at 11:40 local time, effectively ending Peterhansel’s hope of adding a record-extending 15th Dakar win to his impressive CV.

However, it is expected that Peterhansel will try to stay in the rally for as long as possible to continue developing the complex electric powertrain on Audi’s Dakar entry.

The 56-year-old is spearheading Audi’s return to cross-country rallying this year after spending the last three campaigns at X-Raid Mini, with his former teammate Carlos Sainz and two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom completing the three-car line-up.

Audi’s Dakar contender features three MGU units based on technologies it developed in Formula E as well a DTM-derived petrol engine used to charge batteries for longer stages.

More to follow

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Sanders stretches lead over Quintanilla
Previous article

Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Sanders stretches lead over Quintanilla
Load comments
Sergio Lillo More from
Sergio Lillo
The technical and regulatory battle of Dakar 2022 Dakar
Dakar

The technical and regulatory battle of Dakar 2022

Dakar issues warning alert after car explosion in Jeddah Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar issues warning alert after car explosion in Jeddah

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Dakar Prime
Dakar

Why Sebastien Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Stéphane Peterhansel More from
Stéphane Peterhansel
Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg Island X Prix
Extreme E

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test
Video Inside
Dakar

Audi's Dakar prototype completes two-week Morocco test

Peterhansel: Al-Attiyah lost Dakar 2021 due to "ego" Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Peterhansel: Al-Attiyah lost Dakar 2021 due to "ego"

Latest news

Audi's Peterhansel drops out of Dakar contention after Stage 1 crash
Dakar Dakar

Audi's Peterhansel drops out of Dakar contention after Stage 1 crash

Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Sanders stretches lead over Quintanilla
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Sanders stretches lead over Quintanilla

The technical and regulatory battle of Dakar 2022
Dakar Dakar

The technical and regulatory battle of Dakar 2022

Dakar issues warning alert after car explosion in Jeddah
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Dakar issues warning alert after car explosion in Jeddah

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.