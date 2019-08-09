Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso teases "quite difficult" next career move

shares
comments
Alonso teases "quite difficult" next career move
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Aug 9, 2019, 1:41 PM

Fernando Alonso has dropped the strongest hint yet he is preparing to tackle the Dakar Rally next January.

The two-time Formula 1 champion, who has not raced since winning the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship title with Toyota in June, addressed his future plans answering questions submitted by followers of his Instagram account on Thursday evening.

Alonso’s only appearances outside the WEC this year have been in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and a failed bid to make the Indianapolis 500 grid, and he has openly spoken of the possibility of contesting the Dakar as part of his mission to "be the best driver in the world".

The 38-year-old even tested a Toyota Hilux back for two days back in March under the tutelage of former Dakar winner and team regular Giniel de Villiers.

While Alonso didn’t specify he would be contesting the Dakar or cross-country rallying generally during his Q&A, he said his next challenge would be "quite difficult”.

He added: "But it will force me to get the best out of myself and dedicate myself completely to it for several months. If it were easy, it wouldn't be fun.”

Read Also:

Motorsport.com understands an announcement will be made concerning Alonso and Toyota’s plans in the coming days.

October’s Rally Morocco is considered the traditional ‘warm-up’ event for the Dakar, which will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2020, although the Spaniard's preparations are likely to involve numerous other tests and minor competitions.

301# Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Giniel de Villiers

301# Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Giniel de Villiers

Photo by: Toyota Racing

De Villiers: Top 10 a realistic aim for Alonso

Speaking to Motorsport.com earlier this year, de Villiers stressed Alonso would need to start building up his experience in rally-raid in the second half of 2019 to be ready for January.

“[Alonso] is a two-time F1 world champion and obviously knows how to drive,” said de Villiers. “He learns very fast, there are some things he still has to learn, because it was only two days of testing, so it is impossible for him to learn everything you need to.

“He needs a little more time in the dunes, but in terms of track performance, he improved very fast, doing it the right way: starting slowly and progressively increasing speed and at the end he ended up going very fast.

“If he wants to do the race in 2020, he has to do the maximum number of kilometres possible in the car to get used to the environment, the terrain and everything.

“The longer he can be in the car, the better he will do. Doing kilometres in both tests and competition will help him a lot.”

Asked where he felt Alonso could realistically aim to finish, the South African said: “I think it’s too much to ask him to come for the first time and fight for the victory.

“We’ve seen other drivers like Sebastien Loeb, who were used to gravel and still did not win the rally in any of his first four attempts, or Carlos [Sainz], who also needed three or four years before understanding how the race works.

“This race is very complicated and expecting to win it the first time is not realistic. A top 10 is possible, but not a victory, of course”.

The chances of Alonso making a return to F1 in 2020 are understood to have receded in recent weeks, despite speculation having linked to him a potential Ferrari return earlier this year.

McLaren, which on Friday announced it is making a full-time return to the NTT IndyCar Series next season, has also indicated that Alonso is not interested in embarking on a full campaign in the US-based championship, even if winning the Indy 500 remains high on his agenda.

A Dakar bid would likely rule Alonso out of defending his Rolex 24 title as it would prevent him from taking part in the mandatory 'Roar Before the 24' test in early January.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Fernando Alonso

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Fernando Alonso

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
Price working towards four-wheel Dakar campaign

Previous article

Price working towards four-wheel Dakar campaign

Next article

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Dakar 1988: Prologue 05:20
Dakar

Dakar 1988: Prologue

Dakar 1989: Another day, another country 03:23
Dakar

Dakar 1989: Another day, another country

Dakar 1987: The longest stage 04:48
Dakar

Dakar 1987: The longest stage

Dakar 1984: Ickx vs Mass, heavy traffic, 6 wheel prototypes 04:14
Dakar

Dakar 1984: Ickx vs Mass, heavy traffic, 6 wheel prototypes

Tricky dune at Dakar Rally stage 01:39
Dakar

Tricky dune at Dakar Rally stage

Latest news

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota
DAKR

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota

Alonso teases "quite difficult" next career move
DAKR

Alonso teases "quite difficult" next career move

Price working towards four-wheel Dakar campaign
DAKR

Price working towards four-wheel Dakar campaign

Price targeting "80-90 percent" wrist movement by 2020 Dakar
DAKR

Price targeting "80-90 percent" wrist movement by 2020 Dakar

Dakar hopes to expand beyond Saudi Arabia in 2021
DAKR

Dakar hopes to expand beyond Saudi Arabia in 2021

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.