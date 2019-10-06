Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Cross-Country Rally / Morocco Rally / Leg report

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah leads, Alonso inside top 10

shares
comments
Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah leads, Alonso inside top 10
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 5:21 PM

Nasser Al-Attiyah continues to lead the Morocco Rally after Stage 2, while Toyota stablemate Fernando Alonso recovered from Saturday’s punctures to propel himself inside the top 10.

The second stage featured a lengthy 385km timed section which traversed through the dunes of Erg Chebbi and Ouzina.

Starting out front, Al-Attiyah built a 1m03s lead over X-Raid MINI’s Stephane Peterhansel in the first 48km, before extending his advantage to nearly six minutes through the next three stretches of dunes.

The Qatari driver eventually ended up 11m clear of his nearest rival in Stage 2, and heads to Monday with an overall advantage of 17m09s.

Jakub Pryzgonski finished the stage second quickest after overtaking MINI teammate Peterhansel, but neither could depose Toyota’s Giniel De Villiers from second in the overall timesheets.

De Villiers finished a distant fourth in stage 2, but managed to retain second in the combined classifications by just 35s from Peterhansel.

Behind Peterhansel, Bernhard ten Brinke was classified fourth, while Dakar champion Carlos Sainz completed the top five.

Sainz showed impressive pace through the third reference, finishing less than three minutes down on Al-Attiyah, but lost his way several times in the final sector and also suffered a flat tyre before the neutralised zone.

That meant he was classified 30 minutes down on Al-Attiyah after stage 2, with Pryzgonski another 38 minutes adrift in eighth.

After two punctures and a broken wheel rim that left him down in 21st in the order, Alonso enjoyed a relatively trouble-free run as he jumped up to 10th at the end of stage 2.

Toyota’s newest recruit sits just over three minutes down on ninth-placed Aron Domzala, with Przygonski only five minutes ahead in eighth.

Meanwhile, the bikes category was run to marathon stage rules, with Honda’s Joan Barreda setting the quickest time to take the overall lead.

Barreda leads the Husqvarna of Andrew Short by 6m25s in the general classifications, with Luciano Benavides third in the lead KTM.

Next article
Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah tops Stage 1, rocky start for Alonso

Previous article

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah tops Stage 1, rocky start for Alonso

Load comments

About this article

Series Cross-Country Rally
Event Morocco Rally
Author Sergio Lillo

Cross-Country Rally Next session

Morocco Rally

Morocco Rally

3 Oct - 9 Oct
Leg 2 Starts in
13 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
51 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

3
Formula 1

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

1h
4
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

5
DTM

Button explains race against "very different" DTM cars

Latest videos

Rallye du Maroc: Day 4 News 03:22
Cross-Country Rally
32m

Rallye du Maroc: Day 4 News

RDM: Leg 1 Highlights 07:02
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Leg 1 Highlights

Rallye du Maroc: Day 3 News 03:18
Cross-Country Rally

Rallye du Maroc: Day 3 News

RDM: Scrutineering and Bike Prologue Highlights 06:41
Cross-Country Rally

RDM: Scrutineering and Bike Prologue Highlights

Rallye du Maroc: Day 2 News 03:14
Cross-Country Rally

Rallye du Maroc: Day 2 News

Latest news

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah leads, Alonso inside top 10
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah leads, Alonso inside top 10

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah tops Stage 1, rocky start for Alonso
ICCR

Morocco Rally: Al-Attiyah tops Stage 1, rocky start for Alonso

Alonso: Morocco Rally key to Dakar decision
ICCR

Alonso: Morocco Rally key to Dakar decision

Alonso finishes 16th on eventful rally-raid debut
ICCR

Alonso finishes 16th on eventful rally-raid debut

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback
DAKR

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.