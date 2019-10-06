NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Race report

Denny Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Dover, Elliott done early

shares
comments
Denny Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Dover, Elliott done early
By:
Oct 6, 2019, 7:48 PM

Denny Hamlin dominated on his way to the Stage 1 win at Dover which also saw two NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders take big hits.

Hamlin led 113 of the 120 laps in the segment and held off Martin Truex Jr. for the stage win. Kyle Larson was third, William Byron fourth and Kevin Harvick completed the top-five.

Before the race was 10 laps old, both Joey Logano and Chase Elliott were knocked out of contention for the race win, and the later knocked out of the race completely.

Just before the race got underway, Logano pulled his No. 22 Ford down to pit road complaining of an issue with the rear end of the car.

After a quick examination by his team, Logano took his car to the garage with what appeared to be a broken rear end axle. The got underway with Logano still in the garage.

Hamlin started on the pole and led the first eight laps before a caution came out for debris on the track on Lap 9 at the same time Elliott fell off the pace. He quickly chimed in over his radio, “I just blew up.”

Elliott took his No. 9 Chevrolet right to pit road – the second playoff driver to get knocked out of contention for the race in the first 10 laps.

“I had an engine failure of some sort,” Elliott said in the garage. “We don’t know what it was. It just cut off.”

 

The race returned to green on Lap 13 with Hamlin continuing to lead the way.

Logano, with his car repaired, returned to the track on Lap 22. 

Larson got side-by-side with Hamlin to challenge for the lead on Lap 28 but Hamlin was able to re-establish himself as the leader. 

After 50 laps, Hamlin had moved out to a 1.4-second lead over Larson with Truex in third, Byron fourth and Harvick fifth.

With 50 laps remaining in the first stage, Hamlin held about a 1-second lead over Truex while Byron had moved into third.

Several of the lead-lap cars hit pit road on Lap 77 to start a round of green-flag pit stops.

Aric Almirola, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Newman were all penalized for speeding on pit road during their respective stops and all had to make a pass-through penalty on pit road.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 84, Hamlin returned to the lead. Truex ran second and Larson third.

With 20 laps to go in the stage, Hamlin’s lead over Truex remained about 2 seconds with Larson in third, more than 8 seconds behind the leader.

With five laps remaining, Truex had closed the gap to Hamlin to under a second.

 

Next article
Denny Hamlin edges Kyle Larson for Dover pole

Previous article

Denny Hamlin edges Kyle Larson for Dover pole
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover II
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Dover II

Dover II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 4 Oct
13:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 4 Oct
15:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 5 Oct
13:35
13:35
Race Sun 6 Oct
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

2
Formula 1

McLaren: Mercedes deal leaves us "nowhere to hide"

3
Formula 1

Debate: Why has Mercedes gone off the boil in F1?

2h
4
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

5
DTM

Button explains race against "very different" DTM cars

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Denny Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Dover, Elliott done early
NAS

Denny Hamlin wins Stage 1 at Dover, Elliott done early

Denny Hamlin edges Kyle Larson for Dover pole
NAS

Denny Hamlin edges Kyle Larson for Dover pole

Alex Bowman "moving forward" after run-in with Bubba Wallace
NAS

Alex Bowman "moving forward" after run-in with Bubba Wallace

Kyle Larson fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Dover
NAS

Kyle Larson fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Dover

Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover
NAS

Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.