New BTCC Cupra race car revealed by Team Hard
BTCC / Breaking news

WSR BMW unveils new-look livery for 2021 BTCC season

By:

West Surrey Racing has revealed a new look for its trio of BMWs that will contest the 2021 British Touring Car Championship.

WSR BMW livery

WSR BMW livery
1/4

Photo by: WSR

WSR BMW livery

WSR BMW livery
2/4

Photo by: WSR

WSR BMW livery

WSR BMW livery
3/4

Photo by: WSR

WSR BMW livery

WSR BMW livery
4/4

Photo by: WSR

The reigning BTCC Teams’ title winners has unveiled a revised colour scheme once again featuring a matte black base livery highlighted by factory BMW M stripes.

This season the squad will return to fielding three BMW 330i M cars with four-time champion Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant joined by new signing Stephen Jelley from Team Parker Racing.

Last season the factory BMW squad equalled the series’ all-time record of five consecutive Manufacturers’ crowns, bringing WSR to a total of 14 BTCC championship successes.

The cars will break cover in their revised colours during a pre-season test at Brands Hatch on 23 March.

This comes after a test at Silverstone last week where the team bedded in upgrades to its cars ahead of the new season.

“It’s been an intensive winter for WSR and Team BMW, but despite the 2020 season concluding a month later than we’re used to, we’ve still been able to work through a comprehensive development programme for the BMW 330i M Sport, said team principal Dick Bennetts.

“We began our 2021 test programme at Silverstone last week and were pleased to see that most of the upgrades we’ve added to the car have had the desired effect.

“The new livery, created by Nick Moss Designs, looks fantastic and I can’t wait to see all three cars in formation when we continue our pre-season testing at Brands Hatch next week.”

Meanwhile, WSR has been busy in the off season preparing two BMW 330i M touring cars for customer team Ciceley Motorsport.

The cars, to be driven by Tom Chilton and Adam Morgan, hit the track for the first time yesterday during a test day at Donington Park.

The 2021 BTCC season is set to commence at Thruxton on 8-9 May having confirmed further tweaks to its schedule on Monday.

2021 BTCC confirmed entries so far
West Surrey Racing BMW: Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant, Stephen Jelley
Team Dynamics Honda: Gordon Shedden, TBA
Laser Tools Racing Infiniti: Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat, Carl Boardley
Motorbase/MB Ford: Jake Hill, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne, Andy Neate
BTC Racing Honda: Josh Cook, Michael Crees, Jade Edwards
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota: Rory Butcher, Sam Smelt
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Chris Smiley, Jack Butel, Rick Parfitt Jr
Ciceley Motorsport BMW: Adam Morgan, Tom Chilton
Team Hard Cupra: Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, Glynn Geddie, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: Jason Plato, Dan Lloyd

About this article

Series BTCC
Teams West Surrey Racing
Author Tom Howard

