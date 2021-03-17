Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
21 Mar
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM / Breaking news

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

By:

Factory BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde will remain in the DTM this year after signing a deal with BMW customer squad Rowe Racing.

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

Van der Linde made his DTM debut at the age of 19 in 2019 as a factory BMW driver, scoring a maiden pole position just four races into the season at Zolder en route to 13th in the championship.

The South African driver was one of the star performers within the BMW stable last year, finishing a strong sixth in the championship after bagging a maiden win at Assen.

Following the announcement in December that van der Linde will remain within BMW's fold after the marque's factory exit from the DTM, it has now been revealed that he will drive Rowe’s M6 GT3 in the series, starting with the Monza season opener in June.

Van der Linde will be joined on the DTM grid by his elder brother Kelvin, who will drive an Audi R8 LMS GT3 for Abt alongside 2013 series champion Mike Rockenfeller.

"Firstly, I am delighted still to be racing in the DTM in a BMW,” van der Linde said. “After two years and many highlights in the series, my goal is now to use the experience I have gained. In doing so, I want to help improve both myself and the team. 

“I am very proud to be part of the Rowe Racing project, and would like to thank the team for the trust they have all put in me. On the other side, I am really pleased that Kelvin has also made it into the DTM. 

“We have both always dreamed of driving in the DTM at some point. It is simply unbelievable that, from June, we are actually going to be facing each other in the biggest touring car series in the world.”

Rowe Racing is entering the DTM this year with the outgoing BMW M6 GT3 model with which it won the Spa 24 Hours in 2016 and the Nurburgring 24 Hours last year.

It is one of the two teams representing BMW on the grid this year, with Walkenhorst Motorsport having also confirmed a one-car entry.

It is unclear if Rowe Racing will expand to campaign a second BMW this year.

“We are very pleased to line up with Sheldon van der Linde in our first DTM season,” said team principal Hans-Peter Naundorf.

“We consciously went for him, because, on one hand, he is still a young driver. On the other hand, he already has a lot of experience in the DTM and has shown his class there.

"He is a very good fit for our expectations and ideas for the DTM, and will help us to implement our concept and achieve the best possible performance.

"The fact that we will see the first sibling rivalry in DTM in this millenium is a nice spin-off for us. I assume it will be an extra motivation for Sheldon to finish ahead of his big brother.”

Podium: Race winner #99 Rowe Racing BMW M6 GT3: Alexander Sims, Nicky Catsburg, Nick Yelloly

Podium: Race winner #99 Rowe Racing BMW M6 GT3: Alexander Sims, Nicky Catsburg, Nick Yelloly

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

shares
comments

Related video

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Previous article

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
GT

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

2h
2
Formula 1

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

3h
3
Formula 1

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan

2h
4
Le Mans

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing

22min
5
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

17h
Latest news
BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort
DTM

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

2h
DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Mar 11, 2021
Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Mar 9, 2021
Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing
DTM

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing

Mar 8, 2021
Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team
DTM

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team

Mar 5, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November
FIM Endurance / Breaking news

Suzuka 8 Hours postponed until November

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC / Breaking news

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
GT GT / Breaking news

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Cost cap enters debate in F1 sprint race plan

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Three-time Le Mans winner Fassler retires from racing

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC WRC / News

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

Latest news

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW driver van der Linde joins Rowe Racing's DTM effort

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.