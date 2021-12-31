Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford
BTCC News

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

By:

Jake Hill will take to the 2022 BTCC grid in a BMW as part of a new partnership between MB Motorsport and West Surrey Racing. 

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Hill, who finished fifth for Motorbase Performance in 2021, will drive a BMW 330e M Sport in a new on-track package for MB Motorsport developed with 15-time champions WSR. 

The squad, led by former Formula 1 driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mark Blundell, came sixth in the teams’ standings in 2021 running Ford Focus STs. 

It also marks a change in name, adopting ROKiT as its title sponsor, having run as 'MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square' last year. 

The media company was previously the title sponsor of Williams in Formula 1 before the deal ended abruptly mid-way through 2020. 

Blundell says he is confident that the new on-track package with WSR and its BMWs provides Hill with the best possible chance of success for the new season. 

“We are delighted to be welcoming ROKiT into our BTCC programme for 2022 which we are truly excited by,” he said. 

“As a team, MB Motorsport have always tried to do things a little differently within the BTCC and that is a desire which Jonathan and the ROKiT brand truly commit to in all their work.  

“We are proud to be representing them on track next year and we look forward to helping take their brand to the front of the grid in the UK.” 

Hill added that he feels he now has the overall package behind him to take his upward trajectory in the British Touring Car Championship to the next level. 

“Thanks to some incredible support and brilliant people around me, the last few seasons in the BTCC have just been getting better and better and I truly believe that working with MB Motorsport powered by ROKiT alongside WSR means that anything is possible again for 2022. 

“I have always loved the underdog and compassionate spirit that runs through The ROKiT Group and am proud to be representing them this year.” 

Mark Blundell, Jake Hill, MB Motorsport, Dick Bennetts, Managing Director and Team Principal of WSR

Mark Blundell, Jake Hill, MB Motorsport, Dick Bennetts, Managing Director and Team Principal of WSR

Photo by: MB Motorsports

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford
Previous article

Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford
Load comments
More from
Megan White
Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari
Formula 1

Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash
Formula 1

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Jake Hill More from
Jake Hill
Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale Silverstone
Video Inside
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Hill passes Lloyd to win finale

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season
BTCC

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season

Knockhill BTCC: Hill wins Race 3, disaster for Jordan Knockhill
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Hill wins Race 3, disaster for Jordan

West Surrey Racing More from
West Surrey Racing
Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3 Croft
Video Inside
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to victory in Race 3

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash Thruxton
Video Inside
BTCC

Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime
BTCC

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Latest news

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford
BTCC BTCC

Sutton makes surprise switch to Motorbase Ford

Jackson remains with Motorbase for 2022 BTCC campaign
BTCC BTCC

Jackson remains with Motorbase for 2022 BTCC campaign

Cammish returns to BTCC with NAPA-backed Motorbase
BTCC BTCC

Cammish returns to BTCC with NAPA-backed Motorbase

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.