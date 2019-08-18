Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
BTCC / Thruxton II / Race report

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass
By:
Aug 18, 2019, 2:32 PM

Josh Cook bagged his third win of the BTCC season in the second race at Brands Hatch as polesitter Sam Tordoff dropped down to 10th.

The BTC Racing driver started only fourth but capitalised on Adam Morgan’s conservative attempt to pass Tordoff to pull through and lead by almost two seconds at the flag.

Tordoff looked strong in the initial phase of the race, acing his launch while second starting Dan Cammish bogged down heavily to drop to seventh.

That allowed third-on-the-grid Morgan and Cook to gain a place at the off, with Tordoff breaking away by several car lengths despite carrying the maximum 54kg of success ballast for his race one win.

Tordoff held a 0.874s lead at the end of the opening lap, but Morgan carved 0.6s out on the next tour thanks to a huge tow down the back straight.

With the Honda Civic Type R of Cook even faster over the lap, just six tenths covered the top three.

Morgan and Cook ran side-by-side on the approach to the Club chicane as they attempted to mount a simultaneous attack on Tordoff, but fell back into their positions to start the following lap.

On the next tour Tordoff suffered a high-speed slide on the exit of Church and so lost momentum on the run to the chicane.

Morgan and Cook enjoyed the straight line advantage and ran three abreast into the braking zone.

Tordoff, struggling with the heavy ballast, was demoted two spots as a more incisive Cook beat Morgan to the race lead.

Cook was carrying 6kg less success ballast than Morgan and so was able to build a gap at around 0.4s a lap, running on to his fourth BTCC victory by 1.973s.

Morgan’s much improved form earned him kept him a comfortable second as Tordoff faded heavily late on.

His defensive work meant he had held on to the final podium spot, while his lack of ultimate pace allowed Cook and Morgan to escape.

But as Tom Oliphant dived up the inside of the AmD Tuning car, it forced Tordoff off line.

That killed his speed and allowed all of Rob Collard, a recovering Cammish, Matt Neal and Andrew Jordan through.

Neal’s strong straight-line performance gave him a last-lap run at the BMW 330i M Sport of Oliphant and he carried his speed on the outside line at the chicane to run on to the final podium spot by just 0.08s.

Cammish limited the damaged from his bad start by netting fifth ahead of Collard, who was drawn on pole for the partially reversed final race.

Jordan chipped away at teammate Colin Turkington’s points advantage with seventh, as the two WSR drivers were split by Tom Ingram.

Tordoff hung on for a top 10 position ahead of Ashley Sutton, Tom Chilton and Jason Plato. 

Race 2 results:

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR GAP
1 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda  
2 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 1.973s
3 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 8.360s
4 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 8.440s
5 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 9.022s
6 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 9.608s
7 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 10.082s
8 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 10.666s
9 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 10.823s
10 Sam Tordoff AmD Tuning Honda 13.823s
11 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 13.917s
12 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 14.388s
13 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 15.272s
14 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 15.782s
15 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 15.935s
16 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 19.060s
17 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 19.871s
18 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 20.370s
19 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 22.848s
20 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 23.483s
21 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 23.732s
22 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 28.647s
23 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 31.178s
24 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 32.127s
25 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 35.956s
26 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 38.793s
27 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 40.558s
28 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 43.805s
29 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 52.412s
- Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen Retirement
Next article
Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised

Next article

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Thruxton II
Drivers Josh Cook
Teams BTC Racing
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff edges Plato by 0.014s to take pole
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff edges Plato by 0.014s to take pole

Jordan says there's "80% chance" he will leave BTCC
BTCC

Jordan says there's "80% chance" he will leave BTCC

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.