BTCC News

Plato tests BTC Honda as team retains Cook for 2022

Leading British Touring Car Championship contender Josh Cook is remaining at BTC Racing for 2022, and the team is also testing with two-time champion Jason Plato at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Plato tests BTC Honda as team retains Cook for 2022
Cook, 30, has scored 11 race wins aboard BTC’s Honda Civic Type R machinery since his move to the team for 2019, and had long been expected to stay put at the team for a fourth successive season.

He joins Jade Edwards, who was confirmed for a second campaign at BTC by the squad on Monday, while the testing with Plato at Tuesday’s official BTCC pre-season test raises intriguing speculation that he will switch to the team for 2022.

The 54-year-old, who is the BTCC’s all-time wins record holder on 97, had a tough campaign with the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra team in 2021, and his name has not been prominent during the silly season.

Plato has a history with new BTC team chief Danny Buxton and Cook – his KX Akademy scheme mentored Cook during the Bath racer’s final Renault Clio Cup season in 2014, when Plato was influential in Cook joining Buxton’s SV Racing team.

“It’s great to have Jason in the car,” Buxton told Motorsport.com. “He’s had a number of months out and he just wanted to blow the cobwebs away.

“It’s good to get his insight into the FK8 Civic and get some supportive feedback to add to Josh’s and Jade’s.

“I know Jason well – we’ve worked together before. I’m looking forward to seeing what he thinks of the car and if there’s something we can build from there.”

Should Plato join BTC for the season, it appears to leave no room for Senna Proctor, who had his best BTCC campaign to date with the team in 2021 but who sources indicate is struggling to raise a budget.

A late deal took Proctor to the team just before the second round last season, and he scored a win and two pole positions on his way to 10th in the standings.

Senna Proctor, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Senna Proctor, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cook said of his deal: “Steve Dudman [BTC owner] has been instrumental in making this happen, so I’m hugely grateful for our continued partnership.

“Last year was our best to date, and I can’t wait to keep the momentum going into 2022.”

Dudman added: “With his [Cook’s] skill, knowledge and racecraft, he makes such a strong contribution to the whole team, and he has the grit and determination to be the next champion.

“We’re aiming for him to be a title contender from day one.”

The Donington test also features former BMW Junior team driver Ricky Collard joining Rory Butcher in Speedworks Motorsport’s Toyota Corolla line-up, although neither driver nor team have yet confirmed their much-mooted association for 2022.

BTCC 2022 driver line-up so far

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Aiden Moffat, Dexter Patterson
West Surrey Racing BMW Colin Turkington, Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley
BTC Racing Honda Josh Cook, Jade Edwards, TBA
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Dan Lloyd, Tom Chilton, Jack Butel
Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne
Team Dynamics Honda Gordon Shedden, Dan Rowbottom
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Rory Butcher, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Michael Crees, TBA
Ciceley Motorsport BMW Adam Morgan, George Gamble
Team Hard Cupra Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, Bobby Thompson, TBA, Rick Parfitt (Infiniti)

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
