Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
BTCC / Thruxton II / Race report

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised
By:
Aug 18, 2019, 12:08 PM

Sam Tordoff won the opening BTCC race at Thruxton from pole position, as second-place starter Jason Plato was relegated to 17th after a penalty.

The AmD Tuning driver’s 0.4-second victory over Dan Cammish earned the team its third series win, all scored this season, and Tordoff’s eighth – having last triumphed in the opening Silverstone race last season.

Tordoff had led the first race at Thruxton earlier in the year before an alternator failure sapped his car’s power and dropped him behind Andrew Jordan.

This time around, Plato was a match for Tordoff off the line and attempted to pass for the lead around the outside on the run through to Allard.

But as the pack headed on to the Complex, Tordoff’s inside line meant he could edge ahead in the braking zone to consolidate first place.

Plato remained in Tordoff’s tow for the remainder of the lap but was then was forced to serve a drivethrough penalty for a startline infringement.

The double BTCC champion had stopped his Vauxhall with its front bumper ahead of the line denoting his grid slot – falling foul of a new regulation brought in for the 2019 season.

With Plato dropped to the back, it allowed the FK8 Honda of Dan Cammish to give chase after Tordoff – driving the older FK2 ex-Team Dynamics Honda.

Tordoff crossed the line with a 0.843s advantage and although the race pace dropped by 1.3s per lap, he held on to the victory as the 30kg of success ballast aboard Cammish’s car hampered his pace on the abrasive asphalt.

Thanks to a change in engineering staff, the Ciceley Motorsport team’s new-found pace carried over from Saturday, with Adam Morgan crossing the line third.

The Mercedes driver pressured Cammish for much of the final third but was unable to take advantage.

The BTC Racing FK8 Honda of Josh Cook was fourth, while a ballast-free Tom Oliphant bagged rear-wheel-drive honours for the BMW 330i M Sport in fifth place.

Plato’s teammate Rob Collard was sixth ahead of second AmD driver and Rory Butcher.

Matt Neal took advantage of Ashley Sutton’s pass on Jordan through Church to climb to eighth.

The Honda driver had started in 17th, but when Sutton compromised Jordan’s line he snuck through and then used his superior straight line speed to demote the Subaru also.

Behind Sutton, the top 10 was completed by Chris Smiley with Tom Ingram in 11th.

Title contender Jordan and points leader Colin Turkington struggled with their success ballast to 12th and 13th.

Plato eventually recovered to 17th.

Race results:

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR GAP
1 Sam Tordoff AmD Tuning Honda 20m55.872s
2 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 0.403s
3 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.714s
4 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 1.208s
5 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 3.189s
6 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 4.660s
7 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 8.923s
8 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 10.562s
9 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 10.863s
10 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 11.446s
11 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 12.883s
12 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 13.422s
13 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 15.118s
14 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 17.272s
15 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 18.034s
16 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 19.126s
17 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 22.321s
18 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 25.134s
19 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 25.337s
20 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 25.837s
21 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 27.670s
22 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 29.823s
23 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 38.288s
24 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 38.454s
25 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 39.463s
26 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 41.643s
27 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 46.446s
28 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 48.601s
29 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 1m04.720s
30 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 1 Lap
Next article
Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff edges Plato by 0.014s to take pole

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff edges Plato by 0.014s to take pole

Next article

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Thruxton II
Drivers Sam Tordoff
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook wins Race 2 after double pass

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff edges Plato by 0.014s to take pole
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff edges Plato by 0.014s to take pole

Jordan says there's "80% chance" he will leave BTCC
BTCC

Jordan says there's "80% chance" he will leave BTCC

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.