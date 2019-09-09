Top events
BTCC / Knockhill / Breaking news

Tordoff withdraws from Knockhill BTCC round

shares
comments
Tordoff withdraws from Knockhill BTCC round
Sep 9, 2019, 11:52 AM

AmD Tuning driver Sam Tordoff will not compete in the BTCC round at Knockhill this weekend owing to family circumstances.

Tordoff scored his first win of the season in the opening race of the previous round at Thruxton, and the Honda pilot currently lies ninth in the standings.

A statement released on social media read: “My wife Georgina and I are heartbroken to say that our beautiful baby boy, Arlo George, passed away peacefully on Saturday.

“After arriving safely on Monday, 2nd September, it transpired that his kidneys were not formed properly.

“Sadly no cure or treatment could save him.

“We are devastated, but truly grateful for the precious days that we got to spend with our perfect baby boy.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this painful time.”

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019

Thruxton BTCC: Cammish scores first victory of 2019
