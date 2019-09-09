Tordoff withdraws from Knockhill BTCC round

Tordoff scored his first win of the season in the opening race of the previous round at Thruxton, and the Honda pilot currently lies ninth in the standings.

A statement released on social media read: “My wife Georgina and I are heartbroken to say that our beautiful baby boy, Arlo George, passed away peacefully on Saturday.

“After arriving safely on Monday, 2nd September, it transpired that his kidneys were not formed properly.

“Sadly no cure or treatment could save him.

“We are devastated, but truly grateful for the precious days that we got to spend with our perfect baby boy.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this painful time.”