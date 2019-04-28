Jordan out of hospital after "biggest hit" of career

The West Surrey Racing BMW driver was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Derby after suffering a heavy impact to the driver’s door in the first race at Donington Park.

He and PMR Vauxhall driver Rob Collard collided at the Old Hairpin and Jordan span across the track, before he was collected by Adam Morgan and then Stephen Jelley.

Jordan briefly returned to the circuit for race three, where he told ITV Sport that he has been suffering from chest pains.

“[I’m] very sore,” he said. “Everything was alright at the hospital. I didn’t really want to go but I was having some chest pains – they wanted to check that out. That was all OK but [I’m] very sore.”

The 2013 champion added that it was the largest crash of his career.

“It was definitely the biggest hit I’ve ever had," he said. “Credit to WSR and BMW, the car stood up and did its job. Nothing’s broken. "Yes, it’s tweaked the cage but it would with an impact like that.

“[It’s] frustrating, but it’s what happens when you’re racing the pack and get turned round like that. There’s not a lot you can do.

“I got a cracking start as expected with the rear-wheel-drive car and round the outside of Redgate everyone gave room around the outside down the Craners.

“Then Collard made a mistake round the left of the Craners and ran wide. I then went past him on the left, [I] left well more than a car’s width at the apex and got harpooned in the right rear.”

He also used the interview to call for TOCA to review the BTCC’s driving standards.

“TOCA said it’s a racing incident,” Jordan continued. “I find it quite funny because they [the rules] are written in black and white, that you’ve got to be at the B-post of the car behind.

“I’ve got a rub just in front of my right-rear wheel. Last time I checked, that wasn’t the B-post.

“When I go and do my historics at Goodwood, you don’t have these racing incidents. We need to clamp down on that.”