Previous
WTCR / Ningbo / Race report

Ningbo WTCR: Muller resists Ma for Saturday win

shares
comments
Ningbo WTCR: Muller resists Ma for Saturday win
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 8:44 AM

Yvan Muller claimed his first World Touring Car Cup with Cyan Racing's Lynk & Co in the opening Ningbo race after resisting a spirited challenge from Ma Qing Hua.

Muller had sealed his first World Touring Car pole for more than three years in Saturday's qualifying session, and used that to good effect to lead the Alfa Romeo of Ma and third-place starter Mikel Azcona (PWR Cupra) into the first corner.

The four-time world champion's sternest test came further round the opening lap, when Ma drew alongside Muller and rubbed panels with the the Lynk & Co, but Muller rebuffed that attack before settling into a modest lead.

But Ma began to mount another challenge for the lead in the closing laps and ran on the tail of Muller through the final sequence of corners, though the Chinese driver ultimately fell short of winning the opening race of his home WTCR round.

Muller's victory did however ensure a home victory for the Lynk & Co brand, while the win was also his first since last year's Ningbo round a little under a year ago.

Azcona ran third from start to finish, though he almost forfeited it on the final lap to the BRC Racing Hyundai of title hopeful Norbert Michelisz.

Michelisz was not close enough to line up a move exiting Turns 10 and 11 on the penultimate lap, but had a much better approach to the two corners on the final lap and attempted to get a slingshot out of the double-corner hairpin.

Azcona was wise to this, quickly moving across to the left to block Michelisz, and kept the Hyundai at bay through the twistier section of the track to claim his fifth podium of the season.

Michelisz nevertheless made ground in the title race with fourth - ahead of teammate Nicky Catsburg and the Comtoyou Cupra of Aurelien Panis - as points leader Esteban Guerrieri failed to score after his fire extinguisher went off on the grid.

Guerrieri, who qualified ninth but started 12th after a three-place grid penalty for an incident at the Vila Real round in July, was wheeled off the grid by his Munnich Motorsport team and started from the pitlane.

The Argentinian made up seven places but ended up outside of the points in 19th, meaning his lead over Michelisz is now just 10 points.

Behind Panis, Augusto Farfus made it three Hyundais in the top 10 by finishing seventh, ahead of the leading Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen of Johan Kristoffersson, Niels Langeveld (Comtoyou Audi) and Rob Huff.

Muller's Lynk & Co teammates Thed Bjork, Yann Ehrlacher and Andy Priaulx could only score minor points in 12th, 13th and 14th.

Race results:

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 France Yvan Muller Lynk & Co  
2 China Ma Qing Hua Alfa Romeo 0.263
3 Spain Mikel Azcona CUPRA 2.444
4 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai 2.843
5 Netherlands Nick Catsburg Hyundai 3.092
6 France Aurelien Panis CUPRA 3.603
7 Brazil Augusto Farfus Hyundai 9.028
8 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson Volkswagen 11.440
9 Netherlands Niels Langeveld Audi 12.526
10 United Kingdom Rob Huff Volkswagen 13.903
11 Belgium Frederic Vervisch Audi 15.440
12 Sweden Thed Björk Lynk & Co 18.021
13 France Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co 18.602
14 Guernsey Andy Priaulx Lynk & Co 19.602
15 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 20.069
16 France Jean-Karl Vernay Audi 20.631
17 Italy Kevin Ceccon Alfa Romeo 21.118
18 Germany Benjamin Leuchter Volkswagen 21.515
19 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 23.224
20 Morocco Mehdi Bennani Volkswagen 26.212
21 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 26.576
22 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden Audi 28.614
23 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 29.585
24 Netherlands Tom Coronel CUPRA 39.538
25 Italy Gabriele Tarquini Hyundai 4 Laps
26 Sweden Daniel Haglof CUPRA 5 Laps
View full results
Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo

Previous article

Honda WTCR driver Girolami to make Aussie cameo
Series WTCR
Event Ningbo
Drivers Yvan Muller
Teams Polestar Cyan Racing
Author Jack Cozens

