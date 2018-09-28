Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WTCR / Breaking news

Honda team wins appeal against Guerrieri's exclusion

shares
comments
Honda team wins appeal against Guerrieri's exclusion
By: Jack Cozens
Sep 28, 2018, 10:43 AM

The Munnich Motorsport Honda WTCR outfit has successfully appealed against the exclusion of Esteban Guerrieri's car in Slovakia Ring qualifying in July for a technical regulations breach.

Both Honda customer teams - Munnich and Boutsen Ginion Racing - lodged appeals against stewards' decisions after the second qualifying session in Slovakia relating to maximum boost levels.

Those appeals meant that weekend's second and third races took place based on provisional grids - with Guerrieri and the two Boutsen Ginion Civics of Tom Coronel and Benjamin Lessennes allowed to keep their qualifying starting positions. The race results also remained provisional, pending a hearing at the FIA's International Court of Appeal.

Although Coronel's and Lessennes' cars were also found to have exceeded maximum engine speeds (rpm) in addition to the maximum boost pressure breach reported by the FIA, all three cases were judged at the same hearing in Paris last week.

While the court found in favour of Munnich, quashing the decision to exclude Guerrieri's Civic, it upheld the decision to disqualify the Boutsen Ginion cars due to the secondary engine speeds offence.

Those exclusions have resulted in minor changes to the drivers' championship.

Lessennes' exclusion from fifth place in race two promotes BRC Hyundai driver Norbert Michelisz from seventh to sixth, allowing the Hungarian - third in the standings - to gain another two points on BRC teammate and current leader Gabriele Tarquini.

Michelisz is now 24 points behind Tarquini, and 21 short of second place Yvan Muller's total.

That exclusion also promoted Guerrieri to eighth and his teammate Yann Ehrlacher - Honda's highest-placed driver in the standings in fourth - to ninth, while Thed Bjork inherited the final point.

While Coronel did not finish race two in the points, he loses the eighth place he achieved in the weekend's final race.

Next WTCR article
Ma handed WTCR debut in China

Previous article

Ma handed WTCR debut in China

Next article

Ningbo WTCR: Bjork boosts title hopes with Race 1 win

Ningbo WTCR: Bjork boosts title hopes with Race 1 win
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Esteban Guerrieri
Teams Münnich Motorsport
Author Jack Cozens
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

News in depth
Ningbo WTCR: Bjork wins Race 3 as Muller retires
WTCR

Ningbo WTCR: Bjork wins Race 3 as Muller retires

Ningbo WTCR: Muller takes points lead with Race 2 victory
WTCR

Ningbo WTCR: Muller takes points lead with Race 2 victory

Ningbo WTCR: Bjork boosts title hopes with Race 1 win
WTCR

Ningbo WTCR: Bjork boosts title hopes with Race 1 win

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.