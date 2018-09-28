Sign in
FIA F2 / Sochi / Practice report

Sochi F2: Norris leads de Vries in practice

David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 28, 2018, 10:55 AM

Future McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris topped the Formula 2 practice session at Sochi, as his title rival George Russell made a mistake on his potential best lap.

Both title rivals set their best times with 30 minutes remaining, with Norris - who had driven the McLaren MCL33 earlier on Friday in F1's FP1 session - doing a 1m48.231s and Russell lapping four tenths slower.

Russell looked set to take the lead a few minutes later, having set the fastest first and second sectors, only for him then to run off track.

Neither the championship leader nor Norris improved for the rest of the session, the latter keeping hold of first place.

Nyck de Vries moved ahead of Russell and closed the gap to 0.172s behind Norris in second.

Russell, whose session also featured a stall during a practice start, settled for third, with Norris' Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara in fourth place.

DAMS driver Nicholas Latifi was fifth with Tadasuke Makino, Jack Aitken and Alex Albon all less than a tenth behind the Canadian.

The top 10 was completed by Italian duo Luca Ghiotto and Antonio Fuoco.

Maximilian Gunther suffered a rear left puncture but still took 11th ahead of Sean Gelael.

F2 debutant Niko Kari took an impressive 13th, 1.1s off the pace, followed by local driver Artem Markelov.

Arjun Maini did not set a representative laptime, as he ended the session over eight seconds slower than Norris.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris  United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'48.231  
2 Netherlands Nyck de Vries  Italy Prema Powerteam 17 1'48.403 0.172
3 United Kingdom George Russell  France ART Grand Prix 17 1'48.635 0.404
4 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara  United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'48.748 0.517
5 Canada Nicholas Latifi  France DAMS 17 1'48.834 0.603
6 Japan Tadasuke Makino  Russian Federation RUSSIAN TIME 16 1'48.837 0.606
7 United Kingdom Jack Aitken  France ART Grand Prix 18 1'48.878 0.647
8 Thailand Alexander Albon  France DAMS 18 1'48.890 0.659
9 Italy Luca Ghiotto  Spain Campos Racing 17 1'48.977 0.746
10 Italy Antonio Fuoco  Charouz Racing System 18 1'49.108 0.877
11 Germany Maximilian Gunther  United Kingdom Arden International 12 1'49.243 1.012
12 Indonesia Sean Gelael  Italy Prema Powerteam 15 1'49.259 1.028
13 Finland Niko Kari  Netherlands MP Motorsport 18 1'49.352 1.121
14 Russian Federation Artem Markelov  Russian Federation RUSSIAN TIME 15 1'49.474 1.243
15 Switzerland Louis Deletraz  Charouz Racing System 17 1'49.533 1.302
16 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi  United Kingdom Arden International 12 1'49.562 1.331
17 Italy Alessio Lorandi  Italy Trident 20 1'49.615 1.384
18 France Dorian Boccolacci  Netherlands MP Motorsport 19 1'49.681 1.450
19 Spain Roberto Merhi  Spain Campos Racing 14 1'50.130 1.899
20 India Arjun Maini  Italy Trident 8 1'56.424 8.193
