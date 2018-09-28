Sochi F2: Norris leads de Vries in practice
Future McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris topped the Formula 2 practice session at Sochi, as his title rival George Russell made a mistake on his potential best lap.
Both title rivals set their best times with 30 minutes remaining, with Norris - who had driven the McLaren MCL33 earlier on Friday in F1's FP1 session - doing a 1m48.231s and Russell lapping four tenths slower.
Russell looked set to take the lead a few minutes later, having set the fastest first and second sectors, only for him then to run off track.
Neither the championship leader nor Norris improved for the rest of the session, the latter keeping hold of first place.
Nyck de Vries moved ahead of Russell and closed the gap to 0.172s behind Norris in second.
Russell, whose session also featured a stall during a practice start, settled for third, with Norris' Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara in fourth place.
DAMS driver Nicholas Latifi was fifth with Tadasuke Makino, Jack Aitken and Alex Albon all less than a tenth behind the Canadian.
The top 10 was completed by Italian duo Luca Ghiotto and Antonio Fuoco.
Maximilian Gunther suffered a rear left puncture but still took 11th ahead of Sean Gelael.
F2 debutant Niko Kari took an impressive 13th, 1.1s off the pace, followed by local driver Artem Markelov.
Arjun Maini did not set a representative laptime, as he ended the session over eight seconds slower than Norris.
Results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|Carlin
|17
|1'48.231
|2
|Nyck de Vries
|Prema Powerteam
|17
|1'48.403
|0.172
|3
|George Russell
|ART Grand Prix
|17
|1'48.635
|0.404
|4
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Carlin
|17
|1'48.748
|0.517
|5
|Nicholas Latifi
|DAMS
|17
|1'48.834
|0.603
|6
|Tadasuke Makino
|RUSSIAN TIME
|16
|1'48.837
|0.606
|7
|Jack Aitken
|ART Grand Prix
|18
|1'48.878
|0.647
|8
|Alexander Albon
|DAMS
|18
|1'48.890
|0.659
|9
|Luca Ghiotto
|Campos Racing
|17
|1'48.977
|0.746
|10
|Antonio Fuoco
|Charouz Racing System
|18
|1'49.108
|0.877
|11
|Maximilian Gunther
|Arden International
|12
|1'49.243
|1.012
|12
|Sean Gelael
|Prema Powerteam
|15
|1'49.259
|1.028
|13
|Niko Kari
|MP Motorsport
|18
|1'49.352
|1.121
|14
|Artem Markelov
|RUSSIAN TIME
|15
|1'49.474
|1.243
|15
|Louis Deletraz
|Charouz Racing System
|17
|1'49.533
|1.302
|16
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|Arden International
|12
|1'49.562
|1.331
|17
|Alessio Lorandi
|Trident
|20
|1'49.615
|1.384
|18
|Dorian Boccolacci
|MP Motorsport
|19
|1'49.681
|1.450
|19
|Roberto Merhi
|Campos Racing
|14
|1'50.130
|1.899
|20
|Arjun Maini
|Trident
|8
|1'56.424
|8.193
Previous article
Fukuzumi, Makino remain Honda's top F1 hopefuls
Next article
Sochi F2: De Vries beats Norris, Russell to pole
About this article
|Series
|FIA F2
|Event
|Sochi
|Sub-event
|Friday practice
|Drivers
|Lando Norris
|Teams
|Carlin
|Author
|David Gruz
|Article type
|Practice report