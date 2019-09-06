Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in
16 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha splitting with Lowes "weird" - van der Mark

shares
comments
Yamaha splitting with Lowes "weird" - van der Mark
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky
Sep 6, 2019, 10:46 AM

Michael van der Mark has described teammate Alex Lowes' impending split with the factory Yamaha World Superbike outfit as "a bit weird".

Lowes sits third in the current WSBK points standings behind Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista with four rounds of the season remaining, albeit only five points ahead of teammate van der Mark - who scored Yamaha's only win of the year so far in Jerez.

In last weekend's Portimao test, the British rider confirmed he would be departing the Crescent-run factory Yamaha outfit, where he has raced since 2016.

"I'm not going to be in the same team as this year, unfortunately," Lowes told WorldSBK.com. "It's all up in the air, hopefully I'll have some news in a few weeks."

Read Also:

Van der Mark said he found the situation hard to fathom, although he expressed hope that Lowes would remain inside the Yamaha stable with another team.

"It's a bit weird, because he is now third in the championship," van der Mark told Motorsport.com. "We have completely different riding styles and heights and everything, but it's quite impressive to see, that we are always on a quite similar level.

"Sometimes I'm a bit more consistent, but he is quicker for one lap. But at the end it is quite similar. We show that both of us can ride the Yamaha the best in this paddock.

"Anyway, if he can stay with Yamaha in another team, nothing will change. We have a special relationship. When we work together we are like best friends. This I will miss."

Toprak Razgatlioglu is expected to replace Lowes alongside van der Mark next season, the Turk moving across from the Puccetti Kawasaki outfit.

Relations between Razgatlioglu and Kawasaki are believed to have soured in the wake of July's Suzuka 8 Hours, where he was left on the sidelines while teammates Rea and Leon Haslam delivered Kawasaki's first victory in the Japanese classic since 1993.

"The kid has speed, he has a lot of talent," said van der Mark of Razgatlioglu. "I'm curious to see, if he is coming, how he will ride the bike.

"I'm still struggling sometimes [on the Yamaha]. Being aggressive is something you are doing for years. To change that is not easy, it's difficult.

"For me it took quite a long time to ride more smoothly with this bike."

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Why Bautista’s fight against Rea is already lost

Previous article

Why Bautista’s fight against Rea is already lost
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alex Lowes , Michael van der Mark
Teams Crescent Racing
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Algarve

Algarve

6 Sep - 8 Sep
SSP300 FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
17 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris responds to Villeneuve's' simulator driving criticism

54m
2
Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc leads McLarens in wet FP1

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

3h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo bothered by Spa crowd cheering in Hamilton crash

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

3h

Latest videos

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation 00:36
World Superbike

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer 01:45
World Superbike

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese 02:16
World Superbike

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese

WSBK Onboard: Tom Sykes at Laguna Seca 01:51
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Tom Sykes at Laguna Seca

WorldSBK Laguna Seca: Marco Melandri interview 01:32
World Superbike

WorldSBK Laguna Seca: Marco Melandri interview

Latest news

Yamaha splitting with Lowes "weird" - van der Mark
WSBK

Yamaha splitting with Lowes "weird" - van der Mark

Why Bautista’s fight against Rea is already lost
WSBK

Why Bautista’s fight against Rea is already lost

Espargaro: No temptation to follow Bautista to WSBK
MGP

Espargaro: No temptation to follow Bautista to WSBK

Takahashi fills in for injured Camier at Portimao
WSBK

Takahashi fills in for injured Camier at Portimao

Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up
WSBK

Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.