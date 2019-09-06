Top events
World Superbike / Algarve / Practice report

Portimao WSBK: Rea quickest in Friday practice

shares
comments
Portimao WSBK: Rea quickest in Friday practice
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 3:07 PM

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea topped Friday practice for the World Superbike championship's Portimao round ahead of Alvaro Bautista, as the series returned to action after the summer break.

Reigning world champion and current points leader Rea set the benchmark pace in FP1 at a 1m41.931s aboard his works ZX-10RR, which was never bettered in the second 50-minute session in the afternoon.

Puccetti Kawasaki’s Toprak Razgatlioglu set the initial pace in the first session with a 1m42.218s, though was quickly beaten by Rea with his 1m41.931s.

Still recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in a crash at Laguna Seca, Ducati rider Bautista spent FP1 pacing himself to ensure he remains physically fit to contest this weekend’s Superpole and three races.

Nevertheless, the erstwhile points leader proved Rea’s nearest challenger with a 1m42.009s set in the latter stages of FP1.

Yamaha’s Alex Lowes completed the top three in the morning with a 1m42.051s, with Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) taking fourth and fifth spots.

Read Also:

The scorching temperatures of the afternoon session meant improvements on the combined times were minimal, with Rea’s FP1 time remaining the reference.

Bautista took charge in FP2, deposing Rea during the opening salvo with a 1m42.426s, which he improved to a 1m42.334s.

Rea slotted into second in FP2 ahead of GRT’s Sandro Cortese – though the German was only ninth-fastest on the combined times.

Lowes was sixth in FP2, but his FP1 time keeps him third on the combined times, ahead of  Razgatlioglu, van der Mark and Leon Haslam (Kawasaki).

Tom Sykes ended up 12th overall after the BMW rider crashed at Turn 14 in the morning.

Sykes was one of few riders to set their best time in the afternoon, as was Ducati’s Chaz Davies, who was 10th overall behind Markus Reiterberger (BMW) and Loris Baz (Ten Kate Yamaha).

Althea Honda’s Alessandro Delbianco and Jordi Torres (Pedercini) were the only other fallers across the day.

Read Also:

FP1 results (top 10):

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'41.931  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'42.009 0.078
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 1'42.051 0.120
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 1'42.114 0.183
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'42.277 0.346
6 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 1'42.288 0.357
7 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 1'42.506 0.575
8 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 1'42.575 0.644
9 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 1'42.585 0.654
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'42.760 0.829
View full results

FP2 results (top 10):

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'42.334  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'42.510 0.176
3 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 1'42.586 0.252
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 1'42.638 0.304
5 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'42.649 0.315
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 1'42.776 0.442
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'42.788 0.454
8 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 1'42.933 0.599
9 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 1'42.949 0.615
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'43.139 0.805
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Algarve
Sub-event SBK FP2
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Algarve

Algarve

6 Sep - 8 Sep
SBK FP3 Starts in
15 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
42 Seconds

