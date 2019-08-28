Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up

shares
comments
Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up
By:
Aug 28, 2019, 2:25 PM

Former MotoGP rider Scott Redding will join the factory Ducati team in the World Superbike series in 2020, the outfit has announced.

Redding, who is currently fighting for the British Superbikes title, will replace fellow ex-MotoGP rider Alvaro Bautista in Aruba.it Racing Ducati's line-up, partnering Chaz Davies.

This came after Bautista turned down an extension to his initial one-year deal with Ducati, with the Spaniard believed to have agreed terms with WSBK rival Honda instead.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Scott into our team," said team boss Stefano Cecconi. "Despite being a rookie in BSB, on his first experience with the Panigale V4 R and with numerous tracks he has never seen before, Scott has proved to be fast right out of the box and to be able to aim straight for the title.

"For this reason, we have been following him with interest and we were impressed with his form even before having to look for a teammate for Chaz in the coming seasons. With his determination and experience, I’m convinced he will be quick right from the start, even on a WSBK-spec bike."

Redding previously rode a satellite Ducati in MotoGP, and joined the Paul Bird Motorsport-run Be Wiser Ducati outfit in the British series for 2019 after leaving Aprilia's MotoGP team.

He is second in the BSB standings with six wins to his name, and has already qualified for the series' title play-off 'Showdown'.

"I’m so happy to join the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team, which is something that I’ve wanted for a long time, because to be able to work with a team that can fight for a world title is really a great opportunity for me.

"Obviously now I have to remain fully focussed on the British Superbike Championship, because I want to try and win that title with the Be Wiser Ducati before stepping back up to a world championship again."

Bautista, who began his first WSBK season with 11 consecutive victories, currently sits 81 points behind Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea in the title battle with 12 races left to run.

"I wish to fondly bid goodbye to Alvaro and thank him for the incredible emotions that he has given us this year, he will surely be a difficult adversary to beat!" Cecconi added.

"Now however we must focus on the current season: we no longer have an advantage, but the world title battle is still open and we will give our maximum commitment to conclude our collaboration in the best possible way."

Next article
Ducati confirms Bautista split, set to sign Redding

Previous article

Ducati confirms Bautista split, set to sign Redding

Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

World Superbike Next session

Algarve

Algarve

6 Sep - 8 Sep
SSP300 FP1 Starts in
8 days

Trending

1
World Superbike

Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up

31m
2
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years

3h
3
Formula 1

Sainz doubts virtual racing at home benefits F1 rivals

1h

Latest videos

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer 01:45
World Superbike

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese 02:16
World Superbike

WSBK: Technical Feature - Sandro Cortese

WSBK Onboard: Tom Sykes at Laguna Seca 01:51
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Tom Sykes at Laguna Seca

WorldSBK Laguna Seca: Marco Melandri interview 01:32
World Superbike

WorldSBK Laguna Seca: Marco Melandri interview

WorldSBK Donington: Baustista crash - race 1 00:23
World Superbike

WorldSBK Donington: Baustista crash - race 1

Latest news

Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up
WSBK

Redding joins Ducati's World Superbike line-up

Ducati confirms Bautista split, set to sign Redding
WSBK

Ducati confirms Bautista split, set to sign Redding

Laverty joins BMW World Superbike squad for 2020
WSBK

Laverty joins BMW World Superbike squad for 2020

Ducati admits chances of keeping Bautista now minimal
WSBK

Ducati admits chances of keeping Bautista now minimal

Bautista has had 2020 World Superbike talks with Honda
WSBK

Bautista has had 2020 World Superbike talks with Honda

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.