Off the back of a subdued first Aragon round in which he conceded the lead of the championship to Jonathan Rea, Redding's chances of a lifting the WSBK title in his first season took a further blow when he crashed out of Saturday's race.

The reigning British Superbike champion managed to grab a consolatory win in the following morning's Superpole race, but finished a distant third behind Kawasaki man Rea and the satellite Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi in the second full-length race.

It leaves Redding 37 points down on Rea with three rounds remaining of the 2020 season.

The Englishman rued his inability to get on top of the issues he suffered with during both race weekends at what is traditionally a stronghold track for Ducati.

"It’s frustrating at this track because there are a couple of points at this track where I just cannot get the bike to work and I lose too much time," said Redding.

"It was the same both weekends, I can’t do anymore myself and the bike cannot really help me. We’re just surviving with our head above the water, we’re not swimming at the moment. And I don’t like really racing like that.

"That’s why I crashed [on Saturday], 'do I settle for fifth or do I push to beat Jonny [Rea]?' I’m gonna push but I’m not really in a position to beat him. I was just trying everything I had and it was too much for what the bike was allowing me.

"It’s a shame we had [to race] two times here because it was two times a kick in the nuts. But we did a win in the Superpole race which was good for the soul, good for the team.

"I hope we can fix the bike a bit, because we can win races. I just need the bike to give me a little bit more and we’re there."

Redding decided to gamble on Pirelli's soft-compound SCX tyre for Race 2, following Rinaldi's shock maiden success with the rubber on Saturday.

But the ex-MotoGP rider said he knew from his experience of using the tyre in the Superpole race that the plan was unlikely to succeed.

"I was worried about it, that’s why I’d never done it [before then]," admitted Redding. "I expressed to the guys [in the team] how I felt about it.

"We used it in the Superpole race and I thought maybe, maybe there will be something, but I knew deep inside it wasn’t going to work, but I gave it everything anyway.

"In the Superpole race I could push all race but I could feel there was not much left from that. But we decided to try this tyre [in Race 2], and it did what I thought it would do. I’m happy to be on the podium but I gave more points away."

Redding said that his victory in the Superpole race, which marked the first time this season Rea had not won the Sunday morning sprint, was "good for me and good for the team".

He added: "Jonny always has an advantage in the Superpole race but I was just f***ing determined to beat him. I gave it everything I could, not taking no for an answer."