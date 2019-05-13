Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Imola / Breaking news

Rea needed Imola wins to keep up motivation

shares
comments
Rea needed Imola wins to keep up motivation
By:
44m ago

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea admits he needed to score his first wins of the 2019 World Superbike campaign last weekend at Imola in order to keep up his motivation.

Four-time WSBK champion Rea finally stood on the top step of the podium for the first time in 2019 in the opening race at the Italian circuit last weekend, ending an incredible run of 11 successive victories for series newcomer and points leader Alvaro Bautista.

He followed that up with another triumph in the Superpole race on Sunday morning, before the second full-distance race was called off due to bad weather.

Reflecting on the weekend, Rea revealed he found it difficult to process the fact he had been beaten by Bautista at Assen - one of Kawasaki's happiest hunting grounds in recent years - and therefore headed to Imola putting pressure on himself to finally beat his rival.

"Really positive weekend," said Rea. "My feeling with the bike here and to really be able to get the maximum out of the bike, and to pick up two race wins, I’m really happy.

"I want to thank all the team for keeping pushing. We’ve been getting beat pretty flat out, but we never stopped believing. This weekend was a perfect chance to win.

"In Assen we were close. With our form here in the past, and the way our bike works here, it was our chance and we had to take it, which I did in both races.

"It was tough not winning in Assen because it’s been such a strong track for us. So for my own motivation, for the championship, I needed to do a good weekend.

"I talked myself into it the last few weeks, and I’m glad because I feel a lot of pressure, and if I didn’t deliver my head could have dropped."

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Rea however admits he doesn't expect to be in a position to win races in every round, and that Kawasaki still needs to work to catch up with Ducati at most tracks.

"To be honest, right now this is a very unique circumstance," said the Ulsterman, who still trails Bautista by 43 points in the riders' standings. "I don’t expect this to be the norm. We still have a lot of ground to catch up in certain areas.

"Just riding that one lap [behind] Chaz [Davies] in the sprint race, it’s clear we still have a lot of work to do."

Bautista hopes Jerez will be "normal"

After his defeat to Rea on Saturday, Bautista said he felt the Imola track was the first on the calendar to expose the deficiencies of the hitherto dominant Ducati V4.

On Sunday, the ex-MotoGP rider finished third in the Superpole race, held back by his use of Pirelli's qualifying tyre, but said he had to "try something different" to challenge Rea.

The Spaniard added he hopes things will be back to "normal" in Jerez next month.

"The problem of our bike as I said yesterday, it’s always the same, but on this track, I feel even worse," said Bautista. "[Of the other tracks coming up] maybe Laguna Seca is very similar to this track, maybe also Portimao is a track like this one.

"Jerez I know very well and I hope everything comes back to normal. We see what happens there."

Additional reporting by Lorenza d'Adderio

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Final Imola WSBK race cancelled due to heavy rain

Previous article

Final Imola WSBK race cancelled due to heavy rain
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Imola
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong

3h ago
Dutch GP return "immense" ahead of Tuesday announcement Article
Formula 1

Dutch GP return "immense" ahead of Tuesday announcement

Massa ran out of energy 150m from Monaco finish Article
Formula E

Massa ran out of energy 150m from Monaco finish

Latest videos
World SBK Imola: Superpole start 00:47
World Superbike

World SBK Imola: Superpole start

May 12, 2019
WorldSBK Imola: Race 1 start 01:13
World Superbike

WorldSBK Imola: Race 1 start

May 11, 2019

News in depth
Rea needed Imola wins to keep up motivation
World Superbike

Rea needed Imola wins to keep up motivation

Final Imola WSBK race cancelled due to heavy rain
World Superbike

Final Imola WSBK race cancelled due to heavy rain

Imola WSBK: Rea wins again after Davies error
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Rea wins again after Davies error

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.