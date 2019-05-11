Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Imola / Race report

Imola WSBK: Rea ends Bautista streak with dominant win

shares
comments
Imola WSBK: Rea ends Bautista streak with dominant win
By:
1h ago

Reigning champion Jonathan Rea ended Alvaro Bautista's World Superbike winning streak by dominating the opening race at Imola after polesitter Chaz Davies retired with a bike problem.

While Davies kept the lead from the fast-starting Rea at Turn 1, the latter made a move stick at the Villeneuve right-hander before the Ducati rider's bike slowed down a few corners later.

Davies' retirement made his teammate Alvaro Bautista as Rea's main rival, but the Spaniard did not have the pace to win for the first time this year.

Rea quickly pulled away and was faster than Bautista throughout the race, cruising to the finish to win by 7.8 seconds after giving up nearly three seconds on the last two laps.

Bautista had a lonely race in second with Tom Sykes also looking set to comfortably take third for BMW before he had to retire with a mechanical problem.

That promoted the group behind to the fight for the final podium position. It was initially led by Yamaha duo Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark but the former, struggling with illness, later dropped out of the fight.

Van der Mark held off the Kawasakis of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Leon Haslam for a while but the Turkish rider made a move soon after Sykes retired.

Razgatlioglu was closely followed by van der Mark for most of the race, but the duo began fighting in the late stages.

The Dutchman was slightly wide and unsuccessful when he tried to make a move at Rivazza, but he then passed Razgatlioglu at Tamburello on the penultimate lap.

Razgatlioglu however was back in third at Tosa, a position he held on to throughout the final lap.

The Dutchman instead focused on defending from Haslam, whose two mistakes at Variante Alta kept him out of the fight for several laps.

Haslam ultimately had to settle for fifth as Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) led Lowes for sixth.

Barni Ducati's Michael Ruben Rinaldi recovered from a big qualifying crash to eighth, followed by Ducati wildcard Lorenzo Zanetti and BMW's Markus Reiterbeger.

Tommy Bridewell (Go Eleven Ducati), who is replacing the injured Eugene Laverty, finished 12th in his first WSBK appearance in almost a decade.

Sandro Cortese crashed out at Turn 12 while Leon Camier did not take the start after he injured his shoulder in a qualifying accident.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 19  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 19 7.832
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 19 19.291
4 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 19 19.968
5 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 19 20.111
6 33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 19 31.846
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 19 32.024
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 19 34.107
9 87 Italy Lorenzo Zanetti Ducati 19 34.814
10 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 19 40.196
11 81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 19 51.426
12 46 United Kingdom Tommy Bridewell Ducati 19 55.235
13 80 Spain Hector Barbera Kawasaki 19 56.539
14 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 19 1'01.025
15 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 19 1'27.025
  11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 14 5 Laps
  66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 9 10 Laps
  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1 18 Laps
View full results
Next article
Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying

Previous article

Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Imola
Sub-event SBK Race 1
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author David Gruz
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Spanish GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.6s Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Spanish GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.6s

11m ago
Live: Follow Spanish GP qualifying as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow Spanish GP qualifying as it happens

Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying Article
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying

Latest videos
WorldSBK Imola: Race 1 start 01:13
World Superbike

WorldSBK Imola: Race 1 start

1h ago
WorldSBK Imola: Michael Ruben Rinaldi crash 00:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK Imola: Michael Ruben Rinaldi crash

4h ago

News in depth
Imola WSBK: Rea ends Bautista streak with dominant win
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Rea ends Bautista streak with dominant win

Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying
World Superbike

Imola WSBK: Davies beats Rea in disrupted qualifying

BSB racer Bridewell to replace injured Laverty
World Superbike

BSB racer Bridewell to replace injured Laverty

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.