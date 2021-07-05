Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes
World Superbike / Donington Park News

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

By:
, News Editor

Jonathan Rea has explained his crash out of the lead in Sunday's final World Superbike race at Donington Park that handed the championship lead to Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu arrived at Donington trailing Kawasaki rival Rea by 20 points, but left the British track with a narrow two-point advantage after winning both full-distance races of the weekend.

Read Also:

Having finished a distant second to a rampant Razgatlioglu on Saturday, Rea prevailed in damp conditions during Sunday morning's Superpole race to give himself pole for the finale.

An entertaining tussle between the championship protagonists followed, but came to an end on lap 11 of 23 as Rea suffered a low-side crash coming through Coppice corner, giving him his first non-score of the season.

It also meant the reigning champion conceded the points lead to Razgatlioglu, who was unchallenged on his way to a third win in the last four races.

"I felt really good with the bike for Race 2," recalled Rea. "The guys made a really good change overnight, a wheelbase change, and a different rear tyre [the SCX qualifying tyre].

"I made a small mistake behind Toprak and I let him get away, and I thought, ‘this is my race’. I was able to catch him easily. Then he made a mistake [at Coppice], then when I went to the front, I put my head down.

"I got caught out; I was on the bumps on Coppice going up the hill, and as soon as I tipped in, the front totally washed out. Frustrated, because I made a mistake and the guys gave me a great bike."

 

Despite the crash, Rea was eager to take away the positives of being much more competitive on Sunday relative to Razgatlioglu, having had no answer to the Turk's searing pace on Saturday.

"I was almost more disappointed yesterday," he said. "I had nothing for Toprak [in Race 1], but [on Sunday] I did. So it’s bittersweet.

"I feel a lot more positive going forward for the season, that we can fight at a difficult track where there’s a lot of changes of direction and the bike needs to turn well."

Razgatlioglu "not looking" at points situation

For his part, Razgatlioglu admitted that he was simply content to follow in the wheeltracks of Rea after he ran wide at Coppice on lap 10 to hand the lead to the Kawasaki rider.

But the 24-year-old, who has committed his immediate future to Yamaha and WSBK despite speculation of an imminent MotoGP move, insists his mind is not on the championship situation.

"For me it was not easy, every lap I was pushing for the win," said Razgatlioglu. I was following Johnny as I had less grip on the track like [on Saturday], three times I lost the front tyre and I say, ‘ok, I follow Johnny’.

"Then he did a big mistake and crashed, and after I try to just do consistent laptimes for the race."

He added: "I’m not looking at the championship points, I am focussed always on the race. Just I try and get a good position and we’ll see."

shares
comments

Related video

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes

Previous article

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

1 h
2
Formula 1

Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism

33 min
3
Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

17 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce

10 h
Latest news
Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead
WSBK

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

1 h
Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes

19 h
Donington WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race, Redding comes last
WSBK

Donington WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race, Redding comes last

22 h
Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th
Video Inside
WSBK

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th

Jul 3, 2021
Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet
WSBK

Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet

Jul 3, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes at Donington 00:59
World Superbike
15 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes at Donington

World Superbike: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th 00:44
World Superbike
Jul 3, 2021

World Superbike: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th

WSBK: Razgatlioglu signs fresh Yamaha deal until 2023 01:27
World Superbike
Jul 2, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu signs fresh Yamaha deal until 2023

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend 00:43
World Superbike
Jun 15, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano 00:28
World Superbike
Jun 13, 2021

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes Donington Park
Video Inside
World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes

Donington WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race, Redding comes last Donington Park
World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race, Redding comes last

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet Donington Park
World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits Donington Park
World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano WSBK weekend Misano
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano WSBK weekend

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins Estoril
World Superbike

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

Trending Today

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why FIA is unmoved over Austrian GP penalty criticism

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach in Austria

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso felt ‘sad’ taking final point off Russell in Austrian GP

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

Latest news

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again as Rea crashes

Donington WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race, Redding comes last
World Superbike World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Rea wins Superpole race, Redding comes last

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes sensational win from 13th

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.