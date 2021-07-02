Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike News

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

By:

Toprak Razgatlioglu has signed a fresh two-year deal with Yamaha's factory World Superbike team, ending speculation he could take a Petronas SRT MotoGP seat in 2022.

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

Razgatlioglu was one of the names linked to Yamaha’s satellite MotoGP squad for 2022, which is facing losing both of its current riders for next season. 

Maverick Vinales’ shock departure from the factory Yamaha squad may see current Petronas man Franco Morbidelli moved into that slot, while Valentino Rossi is looking set to retire at the end of the 2021 season.

Petronas SRT’s list of 2022 options has shrunk following the news that Razgatlioglu has committed to WSBK with Yamaha until the end of 2023 – but the Turkish rider hasn’t totally ruled out a MotoGP switch in the future.

Read Also:

“Yamaha has become like my family and I’m really happy to be signing for another two years,” Razgatlioglu said. “I think we’ve improved the bike a lot since I joined for the 2020 season, so it was an easy decision for me to make.

“We are fighting for the championship this year, we’re very close to the top and I have the best people around me in the Pata Yamaha with Brixx team pit box to help me achieve my goals.

“I like the WorldSBK paddock, and I’m happy racing here. Maybe MotoGP is something I will think about in the future, but for now I am focused completely on getting the job done here in WorldSBK. 

“Thank you to everyone who has worked to make this happen and now I look forward to the future together with Yamaha.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ahead of this weekend’s Donington WSBK round, Razgatlioglu sits second in the standings after registering his first win of the campaign in the second feature race last time out at Misano. He trails six-time world champion Jonathan Rea by 20 points.

Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha WSBK stablemate Garrett Gerloff – who rides for the satellite GRT squad – rode in place of Morbidelli in last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix for Petronas SRT and has expressed a desire to race in MotoGP full-time.

He remains an option for Petronas SRT in 2022, as do the team's current Moto2 riders Xavi Vierge and Jake Dixon, but Raul Fernandez has ruled himself out of the running as he is instead set to remain in the KTM family and sign with Tech 3 in MotoGP.

shares
comments

Related video

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Previous article

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

45 min
2
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

18 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

15 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

27 min
5
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane

12 h
Latest news
Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu
WSBK

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

33m
'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
WSBK

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

22 h
Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
WSBK

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Jun 30, 2021
Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Jun 30, 2021
Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
WSBK

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Jun 25, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend 00:43
World Superbike
Jun 15, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano 00:28
World Superbike
Jun 13, 2021

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory 03:47
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

More from
Lewis Duncan
Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot Dutch GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Honda: Marquez’s FP2 crash cost him Assen MotoGP podium shot

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty Estoril
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday Estoril
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’
World Superbike

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash Estoril
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
World Superbike

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Trending Today

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal

Latest news

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.