Previous
World Superbike / Aragon / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda

shares
comments
Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Davies to win, first podium for Honda
By:

Jonathan Rea won the second Aragon World Superbike feature race ahead of Chaz Davies despite making a late mistake and losing the lead.

Erstwhile championship leader Scott Redding got the best launch off the line, but Rea muscled his way into the lead at Turn 1 after the Ducati ran slightly wide and immediately built up a small gap.

Michael van der Mark demoted Redding at Turn 12 to third, before a mistake for the Ducati rider at the end of the second tour allowed Alvaro Bautista on the Honda up into the podium places.

Davies worked his way up to fourth ahead of his teammate Redding by lap three, while Rea’s lead over the chasing van der Mark was up to 1.8 seconds.

The Ducati of Davies found its way into third ahead of Bautista on lap four at Turn 13, with the Welshman demoting van der Mark three corners later.

Davies then began his charge on Rea, with the gap fluctuation between 1.2 and 1.7s for much of the next 10 laps.

With six to go, Davies was just 1.2s behind Rea, with the Kawasaki rider outbraking himself at the end of the following tour at the final corner and running off track.

This allowed Davies to power ahead into Turn 1, though Rea launched his ZX-10RR up the inside of the Ducati at Turn 4.

Davies retaliated at the next corner, though Rea got the upper hand on the exit and established a slight half a second lead.

Despite Davies’ best efforts, Rea fended him off to claim his second win of the day and moves 10 points clear of Redding, who was fourth having opted for a different front tyre to the one he ran in the first feature race.

Bautista was the only ride to go for the SCX Pirelli tyre, designed for the 10-lap sprint race, and once through to third was able to keep the leaders in sight.

The Spaniard crossed the line in third to tally up Honda’s first podium with the new Fireblade, having scored its previous best of fourth in the sprint race.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi worked his way up to complete the top five on the Go Eleven Ducati ahead of a fading van der Mark, while Leon Haslam on the sister Honda prevailed in a tight tussle of seventh ahead of Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, the Kawasaki of Alex Lowes, GRT’s Garret Gerloff and Puccetti’s Xavi Fores.

The remaining points went to Tom Sykes (BMW), GRT’s Federico Caricasulo, the sister BMW of Eugene Laverty and Pedercini’s Max Schieb.

Loris Baz crashed out at Turn 15 on the fifth lap, while Roman Ramos and Marco Melandri also dropped out of the running. 

Aragon World Superbike: Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki  
2 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1.280
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 3.599
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 5.445
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 6.687
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 9.561
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 20.911
8 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 21.248
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 21.399
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 21.717
11 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 21.809
12 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 22.012
13 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 25.244
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 30.088
15 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki 36.546
16 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 49.074
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson Aprilia 55.511
18 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 1'00.754
19 63 Italy Lorenzo Gabellini Honda 1'35.650
  40 Spain Roman Ramos Kawasaki  
  33 Italy Marco Melandri Ducati  
  76 France Loris Baz Yamaha  
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

