Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Motorsport TV to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe

shares
comments
Motorsport TV to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe
49m ago

Motorsport TV will broadcast the 2019 Superbike World Championship, showing live races and qualifying sessions plus additional programming – including classic races – on its OTT platform.

Motorsport Network’s video streaming service, which boasts over 1,000 live events per year and more than 2,500 hours of on-demand content, has added the series to its growing portfolio.

Starting with this weekend’s opening round at Phillip Island, Australia, Motorsport TV will live stream the WorldSBK world feed footage across Europe – excluding UK, Ireland, Spain and Italy.

All races and qualifying sessions of the 13 WorldSBK race weekends, which now feature three races per weekend, add up to over 125 hours of live coverage over the course of the year.

In addition to WorldSBK events, the Supersport World Championship and (from the European season opener at Aragon in April) the Supersport 300 World Championship will also be broadcast.

On top of that, there will be 45-minute summaries after each race weekend, and 10 classic events from WorldSBK’s glittering history can also be viewed.

For 3.50 Euro per month – or 33.99 Euro per year – Superbike fans get the chance to watch the WorldSBK on Motorsport TV at a lower rate than the official series website.

Here’s how this weekend’s broadcast schedule lines up (all times CET):

  • Saturday, February 23:
    • 02:15 WorldSBK Tissot Superpole 
    • 02:55 WorldSSP Tissot Superpole
    • 05:00 WorldSBK Race 1
  • Sunday, February 24: 
    • 02:00 WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race 
    • 03:15 WorldSSP Race
    • 05:00 WorldSBK Race 2

The highly-anticipated duel between reigning world champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and former MotoGP ace Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) promises to be the main attraction this season.

Bautista led the way in both testing at Phillip Island earlier this week and in second practice on Friday.

Next article
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista tops Friday practice

Previous article

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista tops Friday practice
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Jonathan Rea

Red zone: trending stories

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals

6h ago
An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen? Article
NASCAR XFINITY

An Earnhardt led at Daytona in a Supra! How did that happen?

F1 2019 cars expected to be faster despite new rules Article
Formula 1

F1 2019 cars expected to be faster despite new rules

News in depth
Motorsport TV to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe
World Superbike

Motorsport TV to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista tops Friday practice
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista tops Friday practice

Is Bautista really the favourite for Phillip Island?
World Superbike

Is Bautista really the favourite for Phillip Island?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.