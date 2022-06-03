Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Super-sub Fores feels he showed he still belongs in WSBK Next / Haslam drops out of Misano World Superbike round
World Superbike / Estoril News

Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK

Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes feels he is slowly regaining confidence in the World Superbike Championship this year after a troubled 2021 campaign riddled by injuries.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer
Lowes says confidence "slowly coming back" in WSBK
Listen to this article

Lowes’ second season with Kawasaki in 2021 ended prematurely due to a spate of crashes, with the British rider injuring his wrist at Barcelona and then suffering another incident on his comeback at the new Mandalika circuit.

It contributed to Kawasaki slipping to third place in the manufacturers’ standings last year after its run of six world titles, despite both Yamaha and Ducati having relatively inexperienced ‘number two’ riders in their respective line-ups.

Since making a full recovery from his injuries over the winter, Lowes has been consistently challenging for top-five results this year, finishing fourth in the final Estoril race last month behind teammate Jonathan Rea, Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

While still chasing a first podium of the season as the top three riders in WSBK continue to operate in a different class to the rest of the field, Lowes has been encouraged by how he’s been able to race regularly behind the usual podium runners in 2022 so far.

“Last year was so hard, I was injured all year and I never felt good on the bike even if I had some good races and stuff,” said the 31-year-old, who won on his debut weekend with Kawasaki back in 2020 at Phillip Island.

“This winter I felt a lot better. My confidence is slowly coming back, I’ve been working hard with the team. 

“Especially races like the [Superpole race at Estoril], where I was 10th or 11th in practice, not to make a mistake, and to accept the position I’m in, build my confidence, so when I can arrive to battle with the [top] guys consistently, I’ve got the foundations to do it all the time, not just one race. 

“I know I can go fast, I’ve always been able to go fast. That’s what we’re working on and it feels like it’s coming on quite well. It’s harder now [because] everyone is closer in Superbike now."

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lowes sits seventh in the championship after the opening three rounds of the season on 54 points, just six points adrift of his Ducati counterpart Michael Ruben Rinaldi but 20 points behind Yamaha’s second rider Andrea Locatelli.

However, Lowes feels his championship position is heavily skewed by a double retirement at Assen due to technical problems, with a crash in the opening Aragon race also not helping his cause.

“The start of the season looks worse [than it is], if you take out the two DNFs at Assen, I’ve been pretty consistent all year,” he said.

“The base setting we had from the winter and the first two rounds didn’t work here [at Estoril], but it’s a strange track, it’s tight and you need the bike a bit more ‘on the nose’ to turn. Once we got that worked out, the bike’s been feeling good.“

Lowes’ upturn in performance has put Kawasaki just four points behind Ducati in the manufacturers’ standings, with Yamaha a distant third in the championship after a winless start to the season.

Teammate Jonathan Rea is locked in a tight battle with Bautista and reigning champion Razgatlioglu in the riders' championship, sitting second between the two on 144 points compared to 161 for Bautista and 109 for Razgatlioglu.

shares
comments
Super-sub Fores feels he showed he still belongs in WSBK
Previous article

Super-sub Fores feels he showed he still belongs in WSBK
Next article

Haslam drops out of Misano World Superbike round

Haslam drops out of Misano World Superbike round
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Alex Lowes More from
Alex Lowes
Rea says Lowes crew way of working "hard to understand"
World Superbike

Rea says Lowes crew way of working "hard to understand"

Kawasaki to enter factory team in 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Kawasaki to enter factory team in 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

BMW not as far behind as it seems, says Kawasaki's Lowes Assen
World Superbike

BMW not as far behind as it seems, says Kawasaki's Lowes

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK Misano
World Superbike

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK

Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale Estoril
World Superbike

Rea thought he "f***ed it" in final corner of Estoril finale

Estoril WSBK: Rea outduels Bautista to win thrilling finale Estoril
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea outduels Bautista to win thrilling finale

Latest news

Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu completes Yamaha MotoGP test at Aragon

Ducati considering ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci for 2023 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati considering ex-MotoGP rider Petrucci for 2023 WSBK season

Razgatlioglu: First win of 2022 "incredible" but Ducati too quick
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: First win of 2022 "incredible" but Ducati too quick

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea "frustrated" after struggling for pace in Misano WSBK

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.