Haslam drops out of Misano World Superbike round

The British rider was originally supposed to make his first of four planned wildcard outings for the Pedercini Kawasaki outfit at the Italian track, although he ended up stepping in for the ousted Loris Cresson last month at Assen.

However, Pedercini has now announced Haslam won't be racing at Misano as planned owing to a conflict with the Japanese manufacturer's preparations for Suzuka in early August.

As previously announced, Haslam is joining Kawasaki's works riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes for the first running of the Japanese enduro since 2019.

In Haslam's place will be Italian rider Alessandro Delbianco, who previously raced in WSBK full-time in 2019 for the Althea/MIE Honda team, and made a one-off return for the same team in last year's Most round.

Team boss Lucio Pedercini said: “We are happy to welcome Alessandro to the team for the Misano round. We tried once before to make something happen together, but the time wasn't right.

"Being able to announce an Italian rider of the calibre of Delbianco for our home round is a dream come true.”

Delbianco's best finish in WSBK is a ninth-place result, which he took at Donington Park in 2019.

“I am happy to return to the World Superbike paddock - I have a lot of nice memories there," he commented. "I’m 24 years old with a lot more experience than when I first raced in the world championship, and I am maybe more ready and more prepared now.

"It’s very important for me to return in Misano because it’s my home. I will only need to learn and understand the team and the bike, not the circuit because I already know very well the layout. It should therefore be easier for me than if I was making a wildcard in another country.

"I am happy and positive that together with the team we can make a good result and am positive for the weekend.”

Haslam, whose main programme this year is in the British Superbike championship, is slated to appear for Pedercini in the two rounds following Misano at Donington Park and Most.