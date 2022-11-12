Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu smashes lap record for pole Next / Lecuona to miss Phillip Island finale after Indonesia crash
World Superbike / Mandalika Race report

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins, Bautista closes on title

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu won the opening World Superbike race of the weekend at Mandalika as Alvaro Bautista closed in on a first championship title with a second-place finish.

Jamie Klein
By:
Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins, Bautista closes on title
Listen to this article

Poleman Razgatlioglu led from start to finish at the Indonesian venue to register his 12th win of the season and keep his slim title defence hopes alive, beating the Ducati of Bautista by a margin of 4.3 seconds.

It means Bautista takes a reduced lead of 77 points into Sunday's two races, with only 99 left on offer this season.

At the start, Razgatlioglu and teammate Andrea Locatelli established an early Yamaha 1-2 out front as Bautista jumped from fifth on the grid to third ahead of the Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea.

Six-time champion Rea was able to wrest back third later around the opening lap, before making light work of Locatelli to take second on lap 2 of 21 before closing in on leader Razgatlioglu.

But it soon became clear that Rea lacked the pace to take the fight to the runaway polesitter, and he soon had to turn his attentions to protecting second from Bautista, who didn't take long to pass Locatelli for third.

Bautista dived up the inside of Rea at the long Turn 15-16 right-hander on lap 9 to take second, but by this stage Razgatlioglu had already escaped to the tune of three seconds at the head of the field.

Razgatlioglu suffered a scare on lap 13 as he ran wide, allowing Bautista to close to within just over a second, but he soon started to rebuild his advantage and was never seriously threatened on his way to the chequered flag.

Behind Bautista, Rea was a distant third, a result that official rules the six-time title winner out of the championship fight.

Locatelli was passed late on for fourth by the second works Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, but on lap 17 Rinaldi ran wide, allowing Locatelli back through to score his best finish since May's Estoril round.

A fierce battle for sixth place was eventually won by Xavi Vierge, the sole factory representative for Honda in the absence of Iker Lecuona, who couldn't race after injuring himself in a Friday practice crash.

Garrett Gerloff was seventh on the GRT Yamaha to beat Axel Bassani to the honour of top independent rider, while Alex Lowes could only manage ninth after being shuffled out wide on the opening lap.

Loris Baz was the top BMW finisher in 10th place following a late crash for Michael van der Mark, who had made it as high as fifth place at one stage before dropping back and tumbling at Turn 16 while battling Gerloff.

Scott Redding was another rider to lose out in a big way on the opening lap, dropping virtually to last, with the Briton only able to recover to a disappointing 12th at the finish.

World Superbike Mandalika - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 21  
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21 4.324
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 21 11.855
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 21 19.954
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 21 23.992
6 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 21 27.114
7 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 21 27.776
8 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 21 31.015
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 21 31.363
10 76 France Loris Baz BMW 21 39.809
11 12 Spain Xavi Fores Ducati 21 39.895
12 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 21 56.317
13 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 21 1'00.618
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 21 1'04.247
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 21 1'05.242
16 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 21 1'06.538
  60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 17  
  11 Kyle Smith Kawasaki 12  
  36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 11  
  5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 10  
View full results
