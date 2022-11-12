Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Mandalika Qualifying report

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu smashes lap record for pole

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu obliterated the lap record at Mandalika to score pole position for this weekend's penultimate round of the World Superbike season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu smashes lap record for pole
Listen to this article

Razgatlioglu was in blistering form from Saturday morning's third practice session, beating his 2021 pole effort with a 1m32.294s, and in his first run in the 15-minute pole shootout he set the first ever sub-1m32s effort around the Indonesian venue, a 1m31.945s.

That put him six tenths clear of his Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli, and on his second and final run Razgatlioglu lowered the bar to a 1m31.371s to seal his fourth pole of the season by a margin of 1.052s.

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea posted a 1m32.423s at the end of the session to grab second off Locatelli, who ended up third.

Alex Lowes made it two Kawasakis in the top four ahead of champion-elect Alvaro Bautista, who could only manage the fifth-fastest time as he aims to wrap up Ducati's first title since 2011 this weekend.

However, Bautista's chances of winning the title as early as the opening race appear slim, as Razgatlioglu only needs to finish inside the top seven to keep his title bid alive until at least Sunday.

Axel Bassani was sixth on his independent Motocorsa Ducati ahead of Xavi Vierge's Honda and Scott Redding on the best of the BMWs.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was a disappointing ninth on the second factory Ducati, while Garrett Gerloff completed the top 10 for GRT Yamaha.

Lecuona ruled out with injury

Honda's Iker Lecuona has been forced to sit out the remainder of the Mandalika weekend following his crash in Friday's second practice session.

The Spaniard was taken to hospital in nearby Mataram and diagnosed with a fractured vetebra and sacrum, and is now recovering ahead of next weekend's final round of the season at Phillip Island.

Also sitting out qualifying was Puccetti Kawasaki rider Lucas Mahias following a crash at Turn 16 in third practice.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'31.371  
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'32.423 1.052
3 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'32.463 1.092
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'32.514 1.143
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'32.823 1.452
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'32.936 1.565
7 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 1'33.125 1.754
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 1'33.127 1.756
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'33.138 1.767
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'33.208 1.837
11 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'33.364 1.993
12 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 1'33.493 2.122
13 12 Spain Xavi Fores Ducati 1'33.529 2.158
14 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1'33.582 2.211
15 76 France Loris Baz BMW 1'33.932 2.561
16 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 1'33.997 2.626
17 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki 1'34.315 2.944
19 11 Kyle Smith Kawasaki 1'34.743 3.372
20 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'35.208 3.837
  44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki    
