Fores makes MotoAmerica move after missing WSBK ride
Xavi Fores will move to the Supersport class of the MotoAmerica series in 2023 after missing out on a ride with the Barni Racing Ducati team in World Superbike.
Spanish veteran Fores returned to WSBK for the final three rounds of the 2022 season on board Barni's solo Panigale V4 R, in what was effectively an audition for a full-time seat at the satellite Ducati squad.
However, in the end the team chose ex-MotoGP racer Danilo Petrucci, who raced in the top Superbike class of MotoAmerica this year for the HSBK Warhorse team, finishing runner-up in the standings.
Now it has been announced that MotoAmerica Supersport champion Josh Herrin will take over Petrucci's seat for 2023, with Fores replacing Herrin aboard the Panigale V2 in the Supersport class.
“Competing in MotoAmerica, especially as part of a strong team like Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York, has been a goal of mine for some time," said Fores.
"At this point in my racing career, I’d like to score wins and podiums in the most competitive domestic championships. I’m also looking forward to continuing my long relationship with Ducati, a union that has given me many happy memories over the years.
"It will be a big challenge: everything - the tracks and the tires, especially - will be unfamiliar, but I think I’m equal to the task."
MIE Honda keeps Syahrin, 2023 grid almost complete
The 2023 World Superbike grid is almost complete, with MIE Honda announcing last week that Hafizh Syharin will keep his seat for a second season alongside new signing Eric Granado.
That leaves only Kawasaki satellite teams Orelac and Pedercini to announce their 2023 plans.
Another rider who had ambitions of being on the WSBK grid next season, 2021 British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie, has signed up to race in World Supersport for MIE Honda alongside ex-Moto3 rider Adam Norrodin.
The factory Yamaha and Honda teams took part in a rain-affected test at Jerez this week that marked the end of this year's on-track running, while GRT Yamaha pair Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner, as well as Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW), gained experience on their new machines.
Private testing continues at the same track in January ahead of the start of the season at Phillip Island in late February.
