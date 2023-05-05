Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round
Ducati has been hit with a reduction in engine revs for this weekend’s Barcelona World Superbike round following Alvaro Bautista’s dominant start to the season.
Series organisers announced on Thursday ahead of the start of track action at the Spanish venue that the all-conquering Ducati V4 R Panigale would have its adjustable rev limit lowered by 250rpm, bringing it down to 15850rpm.
It marks the second time the Bologna marque has been hit with such a decrease, as the V4 R was already reduced from 16350rpm to 16100rpm after three rounds in 2019.
Bautista has got his title defence off to a dominant start with eight wins from the opening nine races of 2023, including a clean sweep last time out at Assen.
Despite the reduction in revs, the V4 R’s rev limit remains the highest of the five manufacturers involved in WSBK, although it is also the only bike which must run to a lower rev limit than its road-going counterpart (which can rev up to 16500rpm).
Paddock insiders say the new rev limit is unlikely to do much to curb Bautista’s dominance, although it could have a bigger impact on the brand’s other riders.
The reigning champion, who has scored 174 of a possible 186 points so far in 2023, has already amassed over twice the number of points of his nearest rival from within the Ducati stable, Motocorsa Racing rider Axel Bassani, who is on 77 points.
Meanwhile, Kawasaki has been handed an increase of 250rpm. The ZX-10RR can now rev up to 14850rpm, a bonus for which the Japanese marque has spent five concession points.
WSBK rev limits as of Barcelona:
Ducati V4 R Panigale - 15850rpm
Honda CBR1000RR-R - 15600rpm
BMW M1000RR - 15500 rpm
Yamaha R1 - 14950rpm
Kawasaki ZX-10RR - 14850rpm
Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener
Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista
Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
Latest news
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers North Wilkesboro CARS race will feature several Cup drivers
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.