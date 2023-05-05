Series organisers announced on Thursday ahead of the start of track action at the Spanish venue that the all-conquering Ducati V4 R Panigale would have its adjustable rev limit lowered by 250rpm, bringing it down to 15850rpm.

It marks the second time the Bologna marque has been hit with such a decrease, as the V4 R was already reduced from 16350rpm to 16100rpm after three rounds in 2019.

Bautista has got his title defence off to a dominant start with eight wins from the opening nine races of 2023, including a clean sweep last time out at Assen.

Despite the reduction in revs, the V4 R’s rev limit remains the highest of the five manufacturers involved in WSBK, although it is also the only bike which must run to a lower rev limit than its road-going counterpart (which can rev up to 16500rpm).

Paddock insiders say the new rev limit is unlikely to do much to curb Bautista’s dominance, although it could have a bigger impact on the brand’s other riders.

The reigning champion, who has scored 174 of a possible 186 points so far in 2023, has already amassed over twice the number of points of his nearest rival from within the Ducati stable, Motocorsa Racing rider Axel Bassani, who is on 77 points.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki has been handed an increase of 250rpm. The ZX-10RR can now rev up to 14850rpm, a bonus for which the Japanese marque has spent five concession points.

WSBK rev limits as of Barcelona:

Ducati V4 R Panigale - 15850rpm

Honda CBR1000RR-R - 15600rpm

BMW M1000RR - 15500 rpm

Yamaha R1 - 14950rpm

Kawasaki ZX-10RR - 14850rpm