World Superbike / Barcelona Results

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

Ducati's Alvaro Bautista scored his ninth World Superbike victory of the 2023 season in Saturday's opening race at Barcelona.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

After an early red flag caused by a crash for Eric Granado, poleman Bautista sauntered to another straightforward win aboard his V4 Panigale in the restarted 17-lap race, shrugging off the 250rpm rev limit decreased given to Ducati ahead of the start of the weekend.

Almost nine seconds back at the chequered flag, Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu came out on top in a close battle for second with Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea.

Two more Yamaha riders, Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter, completed the top five.

The second factory Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi was eliminated in a collision with the satellite machine of Axel Bassani, who went on to finish seventh after being handed a long lap penalty.

Scott Redding (BMW) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (GRT Yamaha) both crashed out on the opening lap of the restart at Turn 10, while Kawasaki's Alex Lowes was another faller later on.

World Superbike Barcelona - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 17  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 17 8.864
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 17 8.927
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 17 13.992
5 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 17 14.206
6 7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 17 15.809
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 17 18.222
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 17 20.607
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 17 20.841
10 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 17 22.930
11 87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 17 23.475
12 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 17 31.286
13 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha 17 31.823
14 76 France Loris Baz BMW 17 32.859
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 17 40.429
16 75 Ivo Miguel BMW 17 46.947
17 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki 17 50.828
18 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 16  
  22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 0  
  32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 0  
  21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 0  
  45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 0  
Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round
