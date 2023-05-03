Bautista’s future in WSBK has been subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with paddock rumours suggesting that he could decide to hang up his helmet at the end of his current contract in 2023 in order to focus on his family commitments.

However, Ducati has now managed to convince the Spaniard to stay in the series for one more season, with his new deal set to keep him racing until at least just prior to his 40th birthday.

Ducati had a strong argument in its favour during contract negotiations as its Panigale V4 R continues to remain the benchmark in WSBK, giving Bautista a chance to add to his maiden title he won last year.

The 38-year-old has made a dominant start to the 2023 season with eight wins in nine races, making him a clear early favourite for this year’s title fight.

The agreement between both parties was agreed at the round in Assen, but Bautista preferred to wait for his home race in Barcelona this weekend to make it public.

Bautista wanted the announcement to get the attention it deserves as it could well be his last contract before he finally decides to retire from motorcycle racing.

The news of Bautista signing a new contract with Ducati will be made official at a special press conference on Thursday at Barcelona.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bautista debuted in the 125cc World Championship in 2002 and after several years in the junior ranks, he made the move to MotoGP in 2010 with Suzuki. Bautista would go on to enjoy stints at Honda and Aprilia, scoring three podiums but no wins during his time in the premier class.

He moved across to WSBK in 2019 and took the series by storm by winning his first 11 races, but couldn’t convert his early promise into title victory and subsequently split with Ducati.

Two largely frustrating years at Honda followed before he made a surprise return to Ducati in 2022, replacing BMW-bound Scott Redding.

Despite strong opposition from Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatioglu and Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea, Bautista was finally able to complete unfinished business as he helped Ducati to its first riders’ title since 2011.