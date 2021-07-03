Tickets Subscribe
Donington WSBK: Gerloff leads Rea in Friday practice
World Superbike / Donington Park Qualifying report

Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet

By:
News Editor

Jonathan Rea continued his perfect qualifying streak in this year's World Superbike championship by easing to a fourth successive pole position in wet conditions at Donington Park.

Donington WSBK: Rea breezes to pole in the wet

Kawasaki rider Rea was more than a second faster than the opposition during Saturday morning practice, and enjoyed a similar margin of dominance for much of the 15-minute superpole session on a slippery track.

The Ulsterman went more than 1.3 seconds clear at the halfway point of the session with a lap of 1m40.451s, before improving to a 1m40.101s next time around.

Rea's rivals began to close the deficit after that, with BMW rider Michael van der Mark emerging as the strongest challenger with a time just under a second slower than the reigning champion.

As the chequered flag fell, Rea failed to improve on his final lap, but he held on to pole by a still-comfortable 0.525s margin with van der Mark only managing a 1m40.626s at the end.

Tom Sykes set an outright fastest first sector on the second BMW, but he couldn't keep up that pace as his final lap progressed and wound up 0.662s shy of former teammate Rea.

Alex Lowes made it two Kawasakis in the top four, albeit 1.2s slower than Rea, narrowly edging out Friday pacesetter Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) to lead the second row of the grid.

Ducati rider Scott Redding suffered a crash in morning practice and could only manage sixth in qualifying, a little under two seconds off the pace, but around half a second clear of teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi in eighth.

Splitting the two works Panigale V4 Rs on the grid is the lead Honda of Leon Haslam, seventh-fastest despite a crash at Coppice.

Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) completed the top 10.

Title contender Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a disastrous session on the factory Yamaha, managing only 13th place - two spots behind teammate Andrea Locatelli - with a time almost three seconds off the pace.

Faring even worse was the second Honda of Alvaro Bautista in 16th place, 3.5s down on Rea.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'40.101  
2 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'40.626 0.525
3 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'40.763 0.662
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'41.351 1.250
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'41.393 1.292
6 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'42.067 1.966
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'42.206 2.105
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'42.587 2.486
9 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'42.630 2.529
10 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 1'42.658 2.557
11 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'42.683 2.582
12 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'42.801 2.700
13 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'42.840 2.739
14 12 United Kingdom Luke Mossey Kawasaki 1'43.212 3.111
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'43.345 3.244
16 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'43.625 3.524
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 1'44.630 4.529
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'44.703 4.602
19 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 1'46.568 6.467
20 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 1'46.660 6.559
21 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 1'46.775 6.674
