Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test Next / WSBK announces MotoGP-style manufacturer concessions
World Superbike News

IDM champion Mikhalchik gets BMW World Superbike call-up

BMW has called up IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik to deputise for an injured Michael van der Mark for pre-season testing at Barcelona and Aragon.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
IDM champion Mikhalchik gets BMW World Superbike call-up
Listen to this article

Van der Mark suffered a fractured leg in a mountain bike accident earlier this month, which is likely to result in the Dutch rider missing the opening round of the new season at Aragon on April 8-10.

Scott Redding was left to represent the factory BMW team alone in last week's Misano test, but the German marque has now recruited three-time IDM title-winner Mikhalchik for this week's two-day test at Barcelona and the Dorna-supported official test at Aragon that precedes the curtain-raiser.

Read Also:

“First of all, we wish Michael a good and speedy recovery, of course," said BMW Motorrad boss Marc Bongers. "His absence shortly before the start of the season is obviously very unfortunate.

"With him being absent we partly were missing a reference to last year’s topics which made the test work a bit more difficult.

"However, in Ilya we have a very good replacement, who will stand in for him at the next two tests. With him we can now work through the test list, fine-tune the 2022 package and Michael’s crew can gel.

"Ilya knows the BMW M1000 RR well and is thus able to provide valuable input. He is a strong BMW factory rider and has thus earned the opportunity to test the WorldSBK package."

Ukrainian rider Mikhalchik is no stranger to the WSBK paddock, having competed in support categories World Supersport and Superstock 1000 in previous seasons.

More recently, he has won the German IDM domestic Superbike title on three occasions riding BMW machinery, in 2018, '19 and '21. The 25-year-old's main programme for the 2022 season is in the Spanish-based ESBK Superbike series, which kicks off at Jerez on April 2-3.

shares
comments
Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test
Previous article

Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test
Next article

WSBK announces MotoGP-style manufacturer concessions

WSBK announces MotoGP-style manufacturer concessions
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing Fuji March testing
Super Formula

Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing

Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring - Kobayashi Sebring
WEC

Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring - Kobayashi

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test
World Superbike

Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test

Redding completes first test with BMW's WSBK bike BMW Estoril testing
World Superbike

Redding completes first test with BMW's WSBK bike

Van der Mark "expected more" from new BMW in 2021
Video Inside
World Superbike

Van der Mark "expected more" from new BMW in 2021

Latest news

WSBK announces MotoGP-style manufacturer concessions
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK announces MotoGP-style manufacturer concessions

IDM champion Mikhalchik gets BMW World Superbike call-up
World Superbike World Superbike

IDM champion Mikhalchik gets BMW World Superbike call-up

Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding hails BMW for "big improvements" in Misano test

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista buoyed by near-lap record pace in Misano WSBK test

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.