Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Aragon II / Practice report

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi sweeps Friday practice sessions

shares
comments
Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi sweeps Friday practice sessions
By:

Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi set the pace in Friday's two free practice sessions for this weekend's second Aragon World Superbike round.

Rinaldi, riding the satellite Go Eleven squad's solo Ducati Panigale V4 R, set his quickest time of the day during the morning's first session with a time of 1m49.840s.

That was enough for the Italian rider to eclipse reigning champion and points leader Jonathan Rea on the best of the works Kawasakis by a single thousandth of a second - and conclude the day on top of the timesheets.

Rinaldi also went on to top the afternoon session with a 1m50.377s to go exactly three tenths faster than nearest challenger Rea.

The remainder of the top five were made up from times in the morning session, as Alex Lowes made it two Kawasaki ZX-10RRs inside the top three, albeit 0.507s off the pace.

Next up were BMW rider Tom Sykes and the best of the Yamahas, Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Third-fastest in second practice and sixth overall was the quicker of the two factory Ducati riders Chaz Davies, who was 0.347s off the pace of Rinaldi in that session.

Alvaro Bautista, who scored Honda's first podium finish of its works WSBK comeback last weekend, was fourth in the afternoon and seventh-fastest in the combined order, followed by Michael van der Mark (Yamaha) on the strength of his FP1 time.

Ducati's Scott Redding, who trails Rea by 10 points heading into the second Aragon round, was fifth in FP2 and ninth overall, while Leon Haslam on the second Honda made up the top 10.

Motocorsa Ducati newcomer Matteo Ferrari, standing in for the injured Leandro Mercado, propped up the timesheets in 21st in both sessions.

This weekend's field is depleted by two bikes compared to the opening Aragon round, with MIE Honda scaling back to a single bike for Takumi Takahashi in the wake of its split with Althea Racing, and Christophe Ponsson not being present on his wildcard Aprilia.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'49.840  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'49.841 0.001
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'50.347 0.507
4 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'50.537 0.697
5 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'50.659 0.819
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'50.765 0.925
7 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'50.766 0.926
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'50.893 1.053
9 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'50.978 1.138
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'51.000 1.160
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'50.377  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'50.651 0.274
3 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'50.724 0.347
4 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'50.736 0.359
5 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'50.859 0.482
6 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'50.890 0.513
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'50.983 0.606
8 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'50.993 0.616
9 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'51.037 0.660
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'51.449 1.072
View full results
MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Previous article

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon II
Drivers Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Teams Team Go Eleven
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi sweeps Friday practice sessions
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi sweeps Friday practice sessions

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

49m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

1h
3
Formula 1

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

4
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Latest news

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi sweeps Friday practice sessions
WSBK

Aragon WSBK: Rinaldi sweeps Friday practice sessions

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon
WSBK

MotoE champion Ferrari to make WSBK debut at Aragon

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
WSBK

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium
WSBK

Honda still chasing "real target" after Aragon podium

Redding: Fourth place at Aragon "not acceptable"
WSBK

Redding: Fourth place at Aragon "not acceptable"

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.