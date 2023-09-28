WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward
M-Sport is eagerly awaiting confirmation of the World Rally Championship’s plans to improve the series as the Ford-supported team continues to work on securing its Rally1 future.
The British operation’s participation in rallying’s top tier was called into question during the Acropolis Rally earlier this month.
Team founder Malcolm Wilson has since reiterated that M-Sport has no intention to stop its Rally1 programme and “will be doing whatever we can to try and find a way to stay in at the highest level”.
The Ford-supported team has endured a challenging 2023 season with a victory in Sweden and second place in Croatia its podium results to date.
To compound its misfortune on the stages, the team’s core business model is based around selling cars to customers and currently it has sold only two Rally1 cars, and only one of those to an active competitor in Jourdan Serderidis.
The WRC stalwart team is working to secure budgets for 2024 and is yet to announce its plans for next season, although this is not an unusual situation for operation.
M-Sport, along with rivals Toyota and Hyundai, have been united in a push to improve the championship’s overall appeal, which has followed Thierry Neuville’s criticism of the series earlier this year.
The FIA and WRC Promoter has since collated a raft of proposals, including event format tweaks, to improve the championship, some of which are expected to be introduced next year. These were discussed at last week’s WRC Commission meeting, although any potential changes will require FIA approval.
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Photo by: M-Sport
Asked if there was any update on the team’s future ahead of this weekend Rally Chile, team principal Richard Millener said: “We have nothing exciting to say at the moment and obviously it is the same as what we normally talk about at this time of year, we are still trying to put things together to be here [in the future].
“I still think we are waiting for news from the WRC Promoter to be honest about what is going to change and what is going to be made better.
“I think everybody is getting a little bit frustrated about there not being so much news, there is a lot of talking, but not so much news.
“But we have to look at the realities that we can’t attract sponsors very easily, whether that is we need better results, which you could argue. But in general at the moment in this sport there is not enough enthusiasm and we have to change that quickly. If we are not going to change that then it is going to affect our ability to be here.”
Millener is however hopeful that the championship’s expected move to retain its current hybrid Rally1 car platform until 2026, before a move to new technical regulations in 2027, will offer much needed stability.
He believes this positive decision will allow time for the championship to improve its promotion, which in turn could help attract more manufacturers to the series ahead of the 2027 regulation changes.
As previously reported, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed that Subaru is considering rejoining the championship.
Rich Millener, Team principal M-Sport Ford Rally
Photo by: M-Sport
“I think if you take away the difficulties every team has had with the [hybrid] suppliers, the actual technology and what it is doing is still good,” Millener added.
“I think the electric revolution in general is having some difficult times at the moment and in the UK the plan where people must buy a hybrid or electric car has been pushed back to 2035.
“I think that shows the combustion engine will still be around for a while and rally has found good mix between that technology and what we have now, to keep the sound and the [WRC] experience.
“There is actually a really good opportunity for us now that more manufacturers seem to be open to combustion engine motorsport again.
“Keeping this stability from now until 2026 is good. We now have this time period with new cars coming in 2027. Let’s concentrate on building the promotion over the next few years so that hopefully when we get to 2027 and we can get a couple more manufacturers.”
Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile
Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion
Latest news
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin smashes lap record for pole
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen
WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.