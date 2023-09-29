Subscribe
Previous / WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward Next / WRC Chile: Lappi suffers heavy roll on opening stage
WRC News

Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024

Toyota is “looking good” to retain its World Rally Championship driver line-up for 2024, according to team principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

Tom Howard
By:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The Japanese marque is yet to make any official announcements regarding its plan for next season, with all of its drivers currently out of contract at the end of the year.

Toyota’s management had stated its wish to maintain its driver line-up of world champion Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, part-time driver Sebastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta into 2024.

While contacts are yet to be signed between any of its drivers, Latvala says it is “looking good” that Toyota will continue to field the same driver line-up next year.

“At the moment we are trying to continue with the same driver line-up and at the moment we haven't signed contracts, but generally speaking it is looking good,” said Latvala ahead of this weekend’s Rally Chile.

“I’m feeling good and all the drivers are feeling good and they want to stay. In that sense I don’t expect any big changes.”

The quartet of drivers have been part of Toyota’s WRC roster since 2020. The only changes to the line-up were triggered by Ogier’s decision to move to a part-time role from 2022.

This saw Esapekka Lappi come in to share the third car with the Frenchman before Lappi joined Hyundai for the 2023 campaign. Katsuta has since replaced Lappi this year in piloting the third GR Yaris at selected rallies this year.

Over the last four seasons Toyota has won two constructors’ crowns (2021-22) and three drivers’ titles (Ogier 2020-2021 and Rovanpera 2022).

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal

Photo by: Toyota Racing

It looks set to add to its success this year with the team on the verge of a third consecutive constructors’ title, while Rovanpera and Evans are vying for this year’s drivers’ championship.

Latvala’s prediction regarding the team’s 2024 line-up follows comments made by eight-time world champion Ogier, who said “there is no real reason for me to change anything” when responding to rumours that linked him with a move to Hyundai.

Rovanpera has also been linked with Hyundai earlier this season, but it also appears the Finn is likely to put pen to paper on a new deal at Toyota.

Evans has also been tight lipped when asked about his future stating that it was an “open market” when asked about his future at the Acropolis Rally.

Toyota’s rivals Hyundai and M-Sport are also yet to announce their driver line-ups, although Thierry Neuville is under contract at Hyundai for next year.

Read Also:
shares
comments

WRC’s future changes key for M-Sport moving forward

WRC Chile: Lappi suffers heavy roll on opening stage
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

WRC
Rally Chile

M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck” M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Toyota Racing More from
Toyota Racing
Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake

Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake

WRC
Rally Chile

Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake Evans explains Toyota's WRC Rally Chile tyre strategy mistake

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile

WRC
Rally Chile

Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile Rovanpera focused on Evans head-to-head, not WRC victory in Chile

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland

Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players Why Toyota must rein in its WRC support players

Latest news

M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck” M-Sport: Tanak's WRC Rally Chile lead down to “hard work not luck”

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Greece
Tom Howard

How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph How the WRC saw a different side to Rovanpera in his latest Acropolis triumph

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe