Toyota “looking good” to retain WRC driver line-up for 2024

The Japanese marque is yet to make any official announcements regarding its plan for next season, with all of its drivers currently out of contract at the end of the year.

Toyota’s management had stated its wish to maintain its driver line-up of world champion Kalle Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, part-time driver Sebastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta into 2024.

While contacts are yet to be signed between any of its drivers, Latvala says it is “looking good” that Toyota will continue to field the same driver line-up next year.

“At the moment we are trying to continue with the same driver line-up and at the moment we haven't signed contracts, but generally speaking it is looking good,” said Latvala ahead of this weekend’s Rally Chile.

“I’m feeling good and all the drivers are feeling good and they want to stay. In that sense I don’t expect any big changes.”

The quartet of drivers have been part of Toyota’s WRC roster since 2020. The only changes to the line-up were triggered by Ogier’s decision to move to a part-time role from 2022.

This saw Esapekka Lappi come in to share the third car with the Frenchman before Lappi joined Hyundai for the 2023 campaign. Katsuta has since replaced Lappi this year in piloting the third GR Yaris at selected rallies this year.

Over the last four seasons Toyota has won two constructors’ crowns (2021-22) and three drivers’ titles (Ogier 2020-2021 and Rovanpera 2022).

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Photo by: Toyota Racing

It looks set to add to its success this year with the team on the verge of a third consecutive constructors’ title, while Rovanpera and Evans are vying for this year’s drivers’ championship.

Latvala’s prediction regarding the team’s 2024 line-up follows comments made by eight-time world champion Ogier, who said “there is no real reason for me to change anything” when responding to rumours that linked him with a move to Hyundai.

Rovanpera has also been linked with Hyundai earlier this season, but it also appears the Finn is likely to put pen to paper on a new deal at Toyota.

Evans has also been tight lipped when asked about his future stating that it was an “open market” when asked about his future at the Acropolis Rally.

Toyota’s rivals Hyundai and M-Sport are also yet to announce their driver line-ups, although Thierry Neuville is under contract at Hyundai for next year.