WRC / Rally Mexico / Breaking news

Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico

Feb 18, 2020, 10:18 AM

Dani Sordo will make first outing of the 2020 WRC season next month in Rally Mexico, having sat out the opening two rounds of the campaign.

The Spaniard will line up alongside Hyundai's regular drivers Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville for the Leon-based event on March 12-15, the first proper gravel rally of the season.

He takes over the third i20 Coupe WRC that was driven by Sebastien Loeb in Monte Carlo and Craig Breen in Sweden after a surprise call-up for the Irishman.

Hyundai had originally announced its third car would be shared between Loeb and Sordo but did not specify how many rallies either driver would contest.

Loeb finished sixth in last month's curtain-raiser, while Breen placed seventh in what was his third event with the Korean marque last weekend in Sweden.

