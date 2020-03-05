Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport

shares
comments
Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 2:03 PM

WRC points leader Elfyn Evans says becoming more assertive with set-up changes at M-Sport last year helped lay a "foundation" for his current success at Toyota.

Evans' tenure at Toyota has got off to a near-perfect start, as he followed up third place in Monte Carlo with victory in Sweden, his first triumph in rallying's top flight since 2017.

It means he jointly leads the championship along with Hyundai man Thierry Neuville, five points clear of Evans' teammate Sebastien Ogier.

Back in 2017, the Welsh driver was the understudy to Ogier at M-Sport, and admits that his tendency at the time was to follow the Frenchman's lead on set-up.

But he says that stepping up to the role of M-Sport team leader last year gave him the confidence to be able to create a car more to his liking, something he believes has been crucial to his early Toyota success.

"I’m at the point where I know exactly what I need from a car and I’m not afraid to go for that car," Evans told WRC.com. "Three years ago with Seb [Ogier] the last time, I would be thinking, 'Seb wants this, he's the world champion, so it can’t be wrong…'

"Actually, it’s more about understanding that I’m not here to copy Seb, I’m here to do my own thing. This isn’t something new for this year. I’d done some of that last year.

"I think this change started last year with the Sweden pre-event. I was first in the test and I knew the car [underperformed] the year before. I knew, we knew we had to change something.

"The team had some good ideas, I had some ideas and we combined them and bang, we came here and we were fast.

"We made a lot of changes. I had the team’s support, I had the time in the test. That gave the confidence to understand this is what works for me and this is what I want.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

"It came again after Chile and Argentina, there were elements of the car I was struggling with. I had an idea, tried it, preferred it, went with it and it worked.

"That laid the foundations, I’d already turned the corner a little bit with M-Sport last year, but at the same time it’s early days here and I don’t want to talk things up too much.

"What we’ve had so far is two very specialist events, but it does give a little bit of self-belief that you can have your own direction."

M-Sport team boss Richard Millener has backed his former driver Evans to maintain his grip at the head of the WRC standings as the season progresses.

“We saw this coming with Elfyn,” said Millener. “We saw it when he took the team on after Seb left at the end of 2018. Elfyn made big strides with us last year. We know he could and should have won Corsica but there were other big performances through the season as well.

“He’s in with a genuine shout of the championship because he’s so consistent. That’s Elfyn’s big thing, he doesn’t make mistakes, hardly ever."

Next article
Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico

Previous article

Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Elfyn Evans
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing
Author Jamie Klein

WRC Next session

Rally Mexico

Rally Mexico

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Shakedown Starts in
7 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Testing pace was "our true performance"

3h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP issues new calendar amid coronavirus disruption

51m
5
IndyCar

Wickens: “Ruthless” Alonso will boost Arrow McLaren SP

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Japan trailer 02:05
WRC

WRC: Rally Japan trailer

WRC: Rally Sweden SS10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS10

WRC: Rally Sweden SS9 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS9

WRC: Rally Sweden SS8 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS8

WRC: Rally Sweden SS5-7 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS5-7

Latest news

Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport
WRC

Evans "laid foundation" for Toyota success at M-Sport

Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico
WRC

Sordo gets first 2020 WRC outing in Mexico

Sweden WRC: Evans seals first win with Toyota
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans seals first win with Toyota

Sweden WRC: Evans ends Saturday on cusp of win
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans ends Saturday on cusp of win

Sweden WRC: Evans in control with two stages left
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans in control with two stages left

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.