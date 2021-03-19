Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
21 Mar
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans
WRC / Breaking news

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

By:

Oliver Solberg says he remains focused on winning the World Rally Championship’s WRC2 support series in 2021, despite his impressive World Rally Car debut on Arctic Rally Finland.

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

Even though he lost his regular co-driver due to an incorrect COVID-19 test result and had to draft in Sebastian Marshall at short notice, Solberg went on to complete the winter event in seventh place on his class debut with Hyundai.

That led to Hyundai Motorsport team principal Andrea Adamo having to field repeated questions about when the 19-year-old might return to the series’ top flight at the wheel of an i20 Coupe WRC.

The promotion to the discipline’s top table came less than two months after Solberg put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will keep him as part of the Hyundai stable until the end of next season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Solberg made it clear that he wants to stick to the plan he has formulated with the help of his 2003 WRC title-winning father Petter and team boss Adamo.

“This year we are focusing on WRC2 and trying to be world champion there and that is the main goal,” explained Solberg, who is part of Hyundai’s Customer Racing Junior Driver programme.

“Then we will see in the future how everything turns out but, as I have said, discussions are planned for the future.

"As you know, I have a two-year contract with Hyundai so we will see what happens for next year.

"Hopefully I get a full season drive [in a WRC car] but you never know. It’s under discussion.

“There is still a very long way to go and people will always say things and have expectations but I have to follow my plan – and my dream – and see how it goes but for sure I want to be a world champion.”

Read Also:

During the post-Arctic Rally Finland press conference, Adamo hinted that Solberg would be back out in a World Rally Car again at some point during 2021, although he refused to be drawn on which rounds.

Possible contenders include Estonia and Sardinia - events the young Swede has tackled previously in a Rally2 car.

“Arctic was a big weekend – an exciting weekend, especially now that I’ve come back home and settled down and managed to think everything through,” said Solberg.

“It was all above my expectations – it was amazing – so for sure it was all positive.

"He [Andrea] was very, very happy. Also, the Koreans were very happy. We were chatting after the race – they were very happy and proud to have me on board.

“It was a great opportunity for me to show myself in the WRC car and I’m very grateful for what they did, so for sure it was a great weekend.

"It would be nice to be back this year [in a WRC car] but we will have to see [when]. It is under discussion what we do but, of course, I do not want to rush anything.

“I’m still very young, so I want to analyse this race properly and get a proper view because, for sure, there is a lot to improve and a lot to try and build on for the next time when we are out.

“We will have to wait and see when that will be but hopefully it will be this year.

"We’re discussing still and are looking at different possibilities but, as I said, I don’t want to rush it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans

Previous article

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Oliver Solberg
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

5h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

18min
3
Formula 1

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

26min
4
BTCC

Hamilton takes final Hard Cupra BTCC seat

6h
5
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

15h
Latest news
Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut
WRC

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

1h
Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans
WRC

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans

Mar 17, 2021
Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

Mar 16, 2021
WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

Mar 11, 2021
WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

Mar 9, 2021
Latest videos
Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Wolf Power Stage highlights

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9 01:51
WRC
Feb 28, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stage 9

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8 00:34
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier crashes during SS8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 6-8

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5 01:51
WRC
Feb 27, 2021

Arctic Rally Finland: Highlights Stages 3-5

More from
Jason Craig
Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans
WRC / Breaking news

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC / Breaking news

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign
WRC / Breaking news

WRC director confident of holding full 2021 campaign

More from
Oliver Solberg
Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland
WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal
WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg lands two-year Hyundai deal

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden
Rallycross / Breaking news

Solberg's son to drive his title-winning Citroen in Sweden

More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland Arctic Rally
WRC / Breaking news

Adamo happy with Hyundai fightback in WRC Finland

Arctic WRC: Tanak extends lead with double stage wins Arctic Rally
Video Inside
WRC / Leg report

Arctic WRC: Tanak extends lead with double stage wins

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch Prime
WRC / Analysis

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021
The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season Prime

The twists and turns of a turbulent 2020 WRC season

The 2020 World Rally Championship bestrode all 12 months of the Gregorian calendar, and in terms of the competition it was a cracker. Moreover, it was an inspiration in dark days for the world and our industry.

WRC
Jan 1, 2021
The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

A series of close calls in his formative years threatened to leave rallying's top echelon tantalisingly out of reach for the man who would go on to claim nine WRC titles. In an exclusive interview, Sebastien Loeb recalls the key steps on his road to dominance.

WRC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

The Monza Rally was an unusual way to end an unusual WRC season, and while far from ideal, without it the series could have faced serious ramifications. To persuade stakeholders to commit to an uncertain future, Monza was an important showcase…

WRC
Dec 9, 2020

Trending Today

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

Hamilton takes final Hard Cupra BTCC seat
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Hamilton takes final Hard Cupra BTCC seat

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez recalls being "kicked out" of Red Bull junior test

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

Latest news

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Breen crash "hasn't affected" Hyundai's Rally Croatia plans

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Loeb splits with co-driver Elena after 23-year partnership

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC "turned calendar upside down" for safe start in COVID measures

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.