Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
WRC News

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

By:

Sebastien Loeb says he doesn’t have any plans for a World Rally Championship return next year but admits a drive in the new hybrid machinery would be difficult to refuse. 

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

The nine-time WRC champion last appeared in the championship in 2020 when the Frenchman joined Hyundai Motorsport for the Monte Carlo and Turkey rounds, finishing sixth and third respectively.

This year is the first time since 2017 that Loeb has been absent from the championship as the most successful driver in WRC history has focussed on a Dakar rally programme with Prodrive, and a campaign in the all-new electric-powered Extreme E series, driving for Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 alongside Cristina Gutierrez. 

However, Loeb has continued to follow the WRC closely and has been excited by the championship’s move to hybrid Rally1 rules for next year.

While intrigued by the new regulations, the  47-year-old says he has “no plan at the moment” to drive in the WRC next year, but would be keen for an opportunity. Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport are all yet to confirm their full driver rosters for next season. 

“There is no plan at the moment,” Loeb told Motorsport.com when asked about the chances of an WRC outing next year.

Asked if he had held any talks with teams, he added: “Not especially but it is always nice to drive in WRC. It is difficult to say no because the sensation you get in WRC is just amazing.”

Read Also:

Loeb does however back WRC’s hybrid move and believes the power the new specification cars will have at their disposal will be impressive.

“I think it is a good way and for sure they [the WRC] needed to do something,” he said.

“I think hybrid is what suits the discipline the best as fully electric would not be good. I think the power the car will have with this hybrid system will be impressive, so it will be great to follow.”

Loeb is set to return to the Dakar Rally next year via the Prodrive-run Bahrain Raid Xtreme squad after retiring from the operation’s event debut in January.

Last weekend saw the 79-time WRC event winner return to the wheel of the BRX Hunter for the Baja Aragon event in Spain, where he finished seventh overall, having held a commanding three minute lead into the final stage before a technical issue struck.  

Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Sébastien Loeb, Daniel Elena, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Previous article

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

13 h
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

8 h
3
Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

51 min
4
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

24 min
5
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops

18 h
Latest news
Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

4m
Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Jul 26, 2021
Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Jul 23, 2021
Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

Jul 20, 2021
WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

Jul 20, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car 00:43
WRC
Jul 26, 2021

WRC: Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 car

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

WRC: Harri Rovanpera 00:45
WRC
Jul 19, 2021

WRC: Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner 00:43
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner

Rally Estonia: Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

Rally Estonia: Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
F2, F3 evaluating calendar and format changes for 2022
Video Inside
FIA F2

F2, F3 evaluating calendar and format changes for 2022

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Sébastien Loeb More from
Sébastien Loeb
Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022
Dakar

Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022

Loeb calls on XE supplier to fix issues that cost Saudi win Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Loeb calls on XE supplier to fix issues that cost Saudi win

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime
WRC

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Trending Today

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: “I still am in a big hole”

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops
DTM DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller calls for DTM to equalise pitstops

Grosjean: “Everyone who thinks oval racing is easy is wrong”
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean: “Everyone who thinks oval racing is easy is wrong”

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta leads 11-car IndyCar test at Gateway, McLaughlin impresses

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Latest news

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
WRC WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.