Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
WRC News

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

By:

Sebastien Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with the development of its 2022 World Rally Championship car regardless of his motorsport plans for next year.

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

The seven-time WRC champion is set to scale down his rally commitments in 2022 with the Frenchman only likely to undertake a partial campaign as the WRC welcomes its new hybrid Rally1 regulations.

Ogier has stated a wish to remain within the Toyota group next year and has flagged a possible outing with the brand in the World Endurance Championship.

While his plans for 2022 are yet to be resolved, Ogier says he intends to test Toyota’s new GR Yaris Rally1 machine and offer his expertise to help the team develop its 2022 challenger.

Toyota along with Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have been developing all-new hybrid machines this year ahead of the 2022 launch.

At this point, former WRC pilot and Toyota test driver Juho Hanninen is the only person to drive the new GR Yaris.

“Yes at some point I believe I will test the car of course both for having a view on it and also for trying to help the team with my experience, because my plan is to remain with this team, and whatever I’m doing next year I still want to help them as much as I can,” said Ogier.

“For sure I will [test the car] but at the moment there is no calendar on that.

“If I’m right only Juho [Hanninen] has driven this car at this point.

“I think the team are working hard and there is a lot of jobs to be done with this new technology. I think it will be six busy months for the team to be ready for next season.”

Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala says development of the new GR Yaris is on schedule with further tests planned in the coming weeks.

“We have been working and we have been testing with the hybrid units and everything is going to according to plan with the mule car,” said Latvala.

“We should be quite soon ready to go with the full spec car in the near future.”

Last month M-Sport become the first team to launch its Rally1 concept with the unveiling of its Ford Puma at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

shares
comments

Related video

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Previous article

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
Load comments

Trending

1
Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

21 h
2
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

4 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

3 h
4
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

6 h
5
Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

17 h
Latest news
Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

26m
Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Jul 23, 2021
Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

Jul 20, 2021
WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

Jul 20, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime
WRC

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Jul 19, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split 01:04
WRC
Jul 23, 2021

WRC: Sordo welcomes third co-driver of 2021 after latest split

WRC: Harri Rovanpera 00:45
WRC
Jul 19, 2021

WRC: Harri Rovanpera "unsure how heart is working" after son's WRC win

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner 00:43
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

WRC: Rovanpera becomes youngest-ever rally winner

Rally Estonia: Wolf Power Stage Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

Rally Estonia: Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Estonia: Sunday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jul 18, 2021

Rally Estonia: Sunday Morning Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon
National

The ultimate Formula 1-equivalent track day weapon

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Rally Estonia Prime
WRC

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Sébastien Ogier More from
Sébastien Ogier
Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions
WEC

Toyota confirms Ogier WEC outing discussions

Results won’t change Ogier’s mind on WRC future Rally Estonia
WRC

Results won’t change Ogier’s mind on WRC future

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode Prime
WRC

Why Ogier's Toyota move has the potential to implode

Trending Today

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14
Video Inside
Other bike Other bike

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close FE loophole that allowed di Grassi to take race lead

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas planning to solve Schumacher's crooked F1 seat for Hungary

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “not very competitive” in Aprilia MotoGP tests – Espargaro

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi disqualified from London E-Prix, Audi fined €50,000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Prime

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Latest news

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Ogier plans to help Toyota as much as possible with 2022 WRC car

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Sordo welcomes third WRC co-driver of 2021 after latest split

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.