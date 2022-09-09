Tickets Subscribe
WRC / Rally New Zealand News

Paddon launches home WRC campaign

The covers have come off the Rally2-spec Hyundai that local hero Hayden Paddon will drive at Rally New Zealand next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Paddon launches home WRC campaign
Listen to this article

The Kiwi will continue his association with Hyundai New Zealand for his home World Rally Championship round, while the car also features increased backing from Repco.

The automotive parts retailer is also the naming rights backer of what will be the first WRC round in New Zealand in a decade.

Paddon and long-time co-driver John Kennard are part of a 12-car WRC2 field that also includes Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen and Australian Rally Champion Harry Bates.

“We’ve been waiting 10 years for Repco Rally New Zealand to come back, and to be here with our own car and own team, representing New Zealand is something we’re excited about, and pretty proud about too,” said Paddon.

“We’re in the WRC2 class and the expectation is to win. That’s what we are here to do, but we have some pretty strong competition and we have to do a lot of good prep. But we have strong knowledge of the stages, so hopefully we can give it a good nudge.

“It’s great to have Repco come on board to complement our Hyundai New Zealand programme is a natural fit. We really want to represent both of the brands on top of the podium.

“I think the WRC2 field for the event is very strong, with Kiwi and Australian competitors. You have Australian Rally Champion Harry Bates, then you throw in past NZ champion Ben Hunt and Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen. It;s going to be a nice battle to be a part of.”

Repco Rally New Zealand will take place between September 29 and October 2.

Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
1/4

Photo by: Repco

Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
2/4

Photo by: Repco

Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
3/4

Photo by: Repco

Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
Hayden Paddon, Hyundai i20 NZ Rally2
4/4

Photo by: Repco

