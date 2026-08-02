Hayden Paddon secures extra Hyundai WRC outing
Hyundai has made a call on its driver line-up for the WRC’s visit to Paraguay
Hayden Paddon, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Hyundai
Hayden Paddon will take over the third seat at Hyundai Motorsport for the next World Rally Championship event in Paraguay later this month.
Hyundai had been waiting until after this weekend’s Rally Finland to determine its Rally1 driver-up for the event in South America (27-30 August). This season the Korean marque signed Paddon, Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi as its drivers to share the car through the season.
Paddon had been assigned asphalt rounds in Monte Carlo, Croatia and Japan in what has been a return to the WRC top tier for the first time since 2018. Given his fondness for gravel rallies, the New Zealander, who scored a third-place finish in Croatia, had hoped for an opportunity to drive a Rally1 car on gravel.
Hayden Paddon, John Kennard, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Photo by: Hyundai
A matter of hours after the finish of Rally Finland, Hyundai confirmed that Paddon would take over the third car which was piloted by Lappi this weekend. The team is yet to confirm who will drive the car for the round in Chile that follows Paraguay.
“Beyond excited and incredibly grateful to be heading back to the WRC, this time on gravel, and back to a part of the world that holds so many special memories for us,” said Paddon.
“We’re under no illusions about the size of the challenge ahead. Jumping back into Rally1 on gravel against the best in the world won’t be easy, but we’ll make the most of this opportunity and give it absolutely everything we’ve got.
“A huge thank you to Hyundai Motorsport for believing in us and giving us this chance. I never thought we’d be back on gravel in the main game, so this is one we’ll truly appreciate.
“Now it’s time to get to work.”
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