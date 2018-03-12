Ogier stripped of Mexico Power Stage bonus points

Reigning WRC champion Sebastien Ogier has been stripped of the four Power Stage bonus points he won in Rally Mexico for cutting a chicane.

Ogier was penalised because he "did not go round the elements of the chicane as shown in the Road Book" on the final stage of the rally, a second run through Las Minas.

A stewards' report said the M-Sport driver "hit the first two-block element" of the chicane "with the front-right side of the car" and then "touched the last element" as he exited the chicane.

The Frenchman had finished second on the 11.07km test behind Ott Tanak's Toyota, earning four bonus points, but a 10-second time penalty dropped him to seventh.

"We are working on this to explain ourselves because it was not deliberate at all," Ogier said. "Before the stage, it was me who asked for clarification on what would happen [if you touched the barrier].

"I'm always the first one to try to fight for equal conditions and in this I wanted to be clear what would happen.

"I said to Julien [Ingrassia, co-driver] that we should suggest the organisers put water in the barriers [to make them heavier]. I wish I had done this.

"If we had gained a lot of time from this, but I'm sure we can prove on the data that we can prove this isn't the case – it's going to be one tenth [of a second] or two at the most.

"For me, this 10-second penalty is not in any way fitting with what happened."

It means Ogier, who opened up a nine-point lead in the standings with his Mexico victory, now leads by only four points over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, with the Belgian gaining an extra bonus point.

Also being awarded an extra point apiece were Jari-Matti Latvala, Andreas Mikkelsen and Sebastien Loeb.

The revised points standings are subject to FIA confirmation and have been appealed by M-Sport.

Revised WRC points:

Pos. Driver Car Pts. 1 Sebastien Ogier M-Sport Ford 56 2 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 52 3 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 35 4 Kris Meeke Citroen 32 5 Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota 31 6 Ott Tanak Toyota 26 7 Esapekka Lappi Toyota 23 8 Craig Breen Citroen 20 9 Dani Sordo Hyundai 18 10 Sebastien Loeb Citroen 11